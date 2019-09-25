Getaway to Kansas' Flint Hills
In east-central Kansas, travelers to the Flint Hills explore Kansas' treasured tallgrass frontier at museums and preserves, on hikes and byway excursions and in towns celebrating the prairie's past.
Weekend getaway in Manhattan, Kansas
You don't need a student I.D. to appreciate Manhattan. Kansas State University's vibrant hometown easily fills a weekend, but take time to explore nearby towns.
Top Things to Do in Manhattan and the Flint Hills
Roam the largest stretch of unplowed tallgrass prairie left in North America, small towns that pack a lot of history and Kansas State University’s vibrant hometown of Manhattan. Check out our guide of what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Manhattan and the Flint Hills.