Two-Day Getaway to Lawrence

Home of the University of Kansas, this hip city promises a great shopping and dining scene.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
Updated June 27, 2021
Day 1

Along downtown's Massachusetts Street, buildings from the late 1800s house shops, which get thronged during the annual Downtown Lawrence Sidewalk Sale held in September.

Massachusetts Street.

Anchoring the eclectic shopping strip is Weaver's Department Store, which opened its doors in 1857.

Dive into a regional author's book at The Raven Book Store.

Nine beers, pizza and hazelnut-crusted goat cheese salad sate appetites at 23rd Street Brewery.

The KU Bookstore preps fans for games with KU memorabilia.

Bask in the luxurious suites of The Eldridge, with chic dining in The Jayhawker bar.

Day 2

Spencer Museum of Art.

Fresh pastries start the day at Wheatfields Bakery Cafe.

From there, visit the University of Kansas, home of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics, the culturally diverse collection at the Spencer Museum of Art and KU Natural History Museum, which features dinosaur bones, Kansas prairie animals and a buzzing bee colony.

Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics

At the visitors bureau, pick up the self-guided tour of Quantrill's Raid of Lawrence, one of the Civil War's greatest atrocities.

Trendy 715 Restaurant's farm-to-table menu features ravioli topped with rabbit confit.

After dinner, walk down the street to Free State Brewing Company, which opened in 1989 to become the first legal brewery in Kansas since 1880.

More Information: (785) 856-3040; visitlawrence.com

