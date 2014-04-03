Two-Day Getaway to Lawrence
Home of the University of Kansas, this hip city promises a great shopping and dining scene.
Day 1
Along downtown's Massachusetts Street, buildings from the late 1800s house shops, which get thronged during the annual Downtown Lawrence Sidewalk Sale held in September.
Anchoring the eclectic shopping strip is Weaver's Department Store, which opened its doors in 1857.
Dive into a regional author's book at The Raven Book Store.
Nine beers, pizza and hazelnut-crusted goat cheese salad sate appetites at 23rd Street Brewery.
The KU Bookstore preps fans for games with KU memorabilia.
Bask in the luxurious suites of The Eldridge, with chic dining in The Jayhawker bar.
Day 2
Fresh pastries start the day at Wheatfields Bakery Cafe.
From there, visit the University of Kansas, home of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics, the culturally diverse collection at the Spencer Museum of Art and KU Natural History Museum, which features dinosaur bones, Kansas prairie animals and a buzzing bee colony.
At the visitors bureau, pick up the self-guided tour of Quantrill's Raid of Lawrence, one of the Civil War's greatest atrocities.
Trendy 715 Restaurant's farm-to-table menu features ravioli topped with rabbit confit.
After dinner, walk down the street to Free State Brewing Company, which opened in 1989 to become the first legal brewery in Kansas since 1880.
More Information: (785) 856-3040; visitlawrence.com