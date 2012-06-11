The home of the University of Kansas balances the energy of city attractions with quiet retreats to lakes and prairie.

Top Things to Do in Lawrence, Kansas

Do

Clinton Lake Five miles west of the University of Kansas, you can bet the sand volleyball courts and beach attract students. But the 25 miles of hiking and biking trails, nature trail, and fishing ponds promise a peaceful escape too. ksoutdoors.com

DeBruce Center KU basketball fans flock to this Allen Fieldhouse addition to learn about the sport's history and see former coach James Naismith's original rules of the game. debrucecenter.ku.edu

Haskell Cultural Center and Museum Student and Native American art is displayed in the cultural center at Haskell Indian Nations University. haskell.edu

KU Natural History Museum Check out four floors of exhibits that introduce visitors to life on our planet, including live bees at the Bee Tree. biodiversity.ku.edu

Massachusetts Street Buildings from the 1800s house independent shops along this downtown street. Look for trendy accessories and art at shops like Striped Cow, Wonder Fair and Ruff House Print Shop. downtownlawrence.com

Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics A 29-foot stained-glass window graces the institute on the KU campus. Exhibits cover the senator's life and career; sights include a World War II Memory Wall. doleinstitute.org

Spencer Museum of Art An $8 million renovation allows for natural light to showcase some of the 45,000-plus European, North American and East Asian artworks at this free campus museum. spencerart.ku.edu

Eat

715 Mass Restaurant Handmade pastas, pork processed in-house and dozens of wines fill the farm-to-table menu. 715mass.com

Free State Brewing Company The pub's name acknowledges the aspirations of the town's abolitionist settlers. It opened in 1989 to become the first legal brewery in Kansas since 1880. Try ordering the flagship brew, Wheat State Golden, with your fish and chips. freestatebrewing.com

Limestone Pizza Kitchen Bar Neapolitan-style pies made with Kansas flour are baked at 900 degrees in a wood-fired oven. Try with a craft beer or a cocktail like the Kansas Bee Keeper. limestonepkb.com

The Mad Greek Diners go gaga for Greek cuisine, from the saganaki (flaming cheese) starter to the baklava dessert. themadgreeklawrence.com

Mass Street Fish House and Raw Bar Bicoastal seafood pairs with local produce and meats. You'll find boutique oysters, fresh fish entrees, shareable small plates and hip cocktails. massfishhouse.com

Merchants Pub and Plate With a something-for-everyone menu, this gastropub satisfies the bar crowd as well as foodies, including those who eat gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan or vegetarian. merchantsonmass.com

WheatFields Bakery Cafe Order one of more than a dozen sandwich options served on fresh, hearty bread before taking home a loaf of sourdough loaded with ripe Kalamata olives. wheatfieldsbakery.com

Stay

Circle S Ranch and Country Inn It looks like a barn, but waffle-weave robes and double-sided fireplaces prove anything but rustic. Sit on porch rockers or head out for horseback riding, hiking or a hayride. circlesranch.com

Circle S Ranch and Country Inn. Photo: Doug Stremel.

The Eldridge Hotel Stay in one of 48 suites in this 1800s building, located in the heart of Massachusetts Street. The renovated Jayhawker bar is a local favorite. eldridgehotel.com

The Oread Enjoy prime access to campus at this boutique hotel with a fortress-like exterior. The Bird Dog Bar off the lobby looks toward the north gate of KU while 10 TVs let you keep an eye on the action. theoread.com

The Oread