8 of the Best Places to Camp, Explore and Stargaze in Kansas State Parks
Hike through canyons. Bike through the woods. Or encounter a village of prairie dogs. When you're done exploring these unspoiled spaces, retreat to one of the best places to camp in Kansas state parks. Your cozy home away from home may be in a tent, cabin or RV—just be sure to take time to look up at the stars; they shine extra bright in these quiet corners of the state.
Crawford State Park, Farlington
A paradise of woods and water, Crawford State Park in the far southeast corner of Kansas hovers on the edge of the Ozarks and the shores of Crawford Lake. Thick stands of trees shade the main Rock Cove and Oak Point grounds, and Lonesome Point escapes the crowds.
Eisenhower State Park, Osage City
The presidential title of Eisenhower State Park lives up to its name with all things Ike. West Point Campground offers equestrian sites, while Five-Star features bike and archery trails. Stock up on groceries and T-shirts at Ike's General Store.
Historic Lake Scott State Park, Scott City
The prairie abruptly drops into canyons and bluffs at Historic Lake Scott State Park in western Kansas. Lake View Campground gives the best vista of the fishing lake, perfect for rented kayaks. History buffs check out remains of El Cuartelejo, the northernmost pueblo in the United States.
Lovewell State Park, Webber
Make camp at the Cedar Point, Cottonwood or Willow areas of Lovewell State Park for pretty lake and sunset views. If you want to take a break from cooking out, order a homemade Reuben pizza or barbecue from the marina grill.
Pomona State Park, Vassar
Wake up to a gorgeous sunrise water view at the Kansa Campground within Pomona State Park. On these shady spaces, play disc golf and horseshoes at Waucondah or settle near the beach at Burning Heart. Water-skiers love the calm lake.
Perry State Park, Ozawkie
More than 300 campsites at Perry State Park range from popular Lake View (with water and electric sites) to primitive Turkey Run, a woodsy, hillside tent spot with a mountain-camping feel.
Prairie Dog State Park, Norton
Some 300 burrowing critters reside at Prairie Dog State Park. Observe them in the Prairie Dog Town, then claim a hillside view of Keith Sebelius Reservoir at the newer Cedar Ridge Campground, or sneak off to secluded Branded Cedar Campground.
Webster State Park, Stockton
Waves lap the shore at Webster State Park's Rock Point peninsula campsite. Play pickleball at Eagle Landing, or access a meandering 3-mile nature trail at Old Marina campgrounds.
Explore all 28 of Kansas' state parks and plan your visit.