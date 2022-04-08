12 Kansas Road Trips Featuring Painterly Landscapes, Charming Small Towns and Historic Sites 

Interstate highways are like hit singles—big sellers with successful formulas that appeal to mainstream audiences. The scenic byways of Kansas are like album cuts—deep tracks underappreciated by the masses yet treasured by connoisseurs. The Sunflower State offers 12 such routes for finding your Midwest summer road trip groove.

Flint Hills Tallgrass Prairie, Kansas Credit: Blaine Moats

Flint Hills National Scenic Byway

Follow the paths of Native peoples who lived in the region and settlers who arrived via the Santa Fe Trail. The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Strong City shows what Kansas looked like then. In Council Grove, dine at the historic Hays House. And in Cottonwood Falls, see the striking Chase County Courthouse.

Distance: 48 miles

Major towns: Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Council Grove

Frontier Military-Fort Scott National Historic Site, Kansas Credit: Michael Snell

Frontier Military Historic Byway

Distance: 168 miles

Major towns: Baxter Springs, Fort Scott, Leavenworth, Pittsburg

Girl looking through window of Trolley Tour vehicle Credit: Kansas

Glacial Hills Scenic Byway

When ancient ice masses lost their grip on this region, they left behind rolling hills and rock-strewn valleys. You'll leave having checked off some cool boxes, including a four-state vista in White Cloud, a flavor-packed lineup of global cuisine in Leavenworth, and Amelia Earhart's birthplace, now an eye-opening museum in Atchison. To discover more Atchison treasures, take a trolley tour of the historic town.

Distance: 63 miles

Major tows: Atchison, Leavenworth

Gypsum Hills-Gypsum Hills Trail Rides-Doug Stremel Credit: Kansas

Gypsum Hills Scenic Byway

Distance: 42 miles

Major towns: Coldwater, Medicine Lodge

Cars on Route - Galena,KS Credit: Kansas

Kansas Historic Route 66 Byway

It's the shortest stretch of Mother Road in any state, but a drive long on landmarks and nostalgia. See the route's last original Marsh arch bridge, a nearly century-old general store and inspiration for the movie Cars. Stop by Cars on the Route to see the boom truck that inspired Tow Mater. Just down the street, Gearhead Curios (in a 1939 gas station) displays a replica of the film's Doc Hudson race car character.

Distance: 13 miles

Major towns: Baxter Springs, Galena, Riverton

Land and Sky-Arikaree Breaks-Doug Stremel Credit: Kansas

Land and Sky Scenic Byway

Cross the Great Western Cattle Trail, "scale" the state's highest point at Mount Sunflower (in the middle of a pasture), and explore the deep canyons and rugged landscape of the Arikaree Breaks. The nation's first agriculture-theme byway also showcases crops and wildlife. Heads up for roadside art too, like a replica van Gogh on an 80-foot easel in Goodland.

Distance: 88 miles

Major towns: Goodland, St. Francis, Sharon Springs

Native Stone-Mount Mitchell Heritage Prairie Park-Zach Bauman Credit: Kansas

Native Stone Scenic Byway

This route romances the limestone in natural formations and historical buildings, like those in Alma. Mount Mitchell Heritage Prairie Park in Wamego is hallowed cultural ground—the site was on the Underground Railroad. Wildwood Adventure Park in Manhattan provides zipline views of native limestone, while Alma Creamery promises a delightfully cheesy experience.

Distance: 75 miles

Major Towns: Alma, Eskridge, Manhattan

Post Rock-Wilson State Park-Per Breiehagen Credit: Kansas

Post Rock Scenic Byway

Resourceful settlers on the treeless prairie subbed limestone for wood fence posts. That creative spirit lives on at quirky art spots like Bowl Plaza, a mosaic-covered public restroom resembling a giant toilet in Lucas. In Russell, the Deines Cultural Center houses the wood engravings of printmaker E. Hubert Deines. For lake-based fun with a side of mountain biking, head to Wilson State Park.

Distance: 18 miles

Major towns: Lucas, Wilson

Lindsborg Credit: Kansas

Prairie Trail Scenic Byway

Famous figures (Coronado, Zebulon Pike, Buffalo Bill) and everyday folk have taken this route. Find buffalo at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in Canton, cool formations at Mushroom Rock State Park in Marquette, and all things Swedish (except Ikea) in Lindsborg. While in town, admire the craftsmanship of Dala horses at Hemslöjd and grab a latte at Blacksmith Coffee Shop and Roastery.

Distance: 80 miles

Major towns: Ellsworth, Lindsborg

Smoky Valley-Cedar Bluff State Park-Jason Lindsey Credit: Kansas

Smoky Valley Scenic Byway

The Smoky Hills kiss the sky with a purple haze, while wildflowers lay a kaleidoscopic carpet. Drive to overlooks at Cedar Bluff State Park, and marvel at Castle Rock, a bluff resembling a medieval fortress. Scenery comes with sips of reds, whites, and fruit and dessert wines at Shiloh Vineyard and Winery in WaKeeney.

Distance: 60 miles

Major towns: Ransom, WaKeeney

Western Vistas-Lake Scott-Doug Stremel Credit: Kansas

Western Vistas Historic Byway

No need for an amphibious vehicle, but you will be driving through a prehistoric ocean. Prepare to have Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park and Monument Rocks (both south of Oakley) rock your world with their formations. See the ruins of Native pueblo El Cuartelejo at Historic Lake Scott State Park. And give Wild West legends Annie Oakley and Buffalo Bill their props.

Distance: 102 miles

Major towns: Oakley, Scott City, Sharon Springs

Wetlands-Kansas Wetlands Education Center-Doug Stremel Credit: Kansas

Wetlands and Wildlife National Scenic Byway

Distance: 77 miles

Major towns: Ellinwood, Great Bend, Hoisington