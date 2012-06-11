Kansas City, Kansas, Trip Guide

The Missouri and Kansas rivers meet at this shopping and racing destination.

What to do

Children's Mercy Park When Sporting KC is in town, soccer fans snag tickets to a lively match here. sportingkc.com

Kansas Speedway If NASCAR is your speed, take in a race at Kansas Speedway in spring and fall, or try a test drive on the track at speeds up to 155 mph with the Richard Petty Driving Experience. kansasspeedway.com

Legends Outlets/Kansas City You'll find upscale chain stores and restaurants at an open-air shopping mecca. legendsshopping.com

Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center An eclectic museum, housed in an opulent 1887 home, covers the house's history and the cultures of regional immigrants. strawberryhillmuseum.org

Where to eat 

Arthur Bryant's Barbeque Made world-famous by a master of smoke, the tasty burnt ends are legendary. arthurbryantsbbq.com

Fritz's Railroad Restaurant A little train delivers food; try the great burgers and onion rings. fritzskc.com

Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que The restaurant has a reputation for some of the best brisket, pulled pork, ribs and barbecue sandwiches. Go for a Z-Man brisket sandwich. oklahomajoesbbq.com

Rye Leawood Check out craft cocktails and seasonal fare. ryekc.com

Where to stay

Great Wolf Lodge At the North Woods-theme hotel, kids can splash in the indoor water park. greatwolf.com

For more information visitkansascityks.com

