Atchison Trip Guide
Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart called this small Kansas town home. Today, tours of haunted spots attract history buffs.
What to do
Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum Atchison gives a glimpse into the childhood and career that ended with her disappearance over the Pacific. ameliaearhartmuseum.org
Atchison Trolley Tours Haunted tours take place in September and October and book fast. atchisonkansas.net
Evah C. Cray Historical Home Museum More history awaits on tours of the opulent, a 25-room mansion built in 1882. travelks.com
Where to Eat
The Sunflower Bakery and Cafe Relax with a sweet treat and white chocolate mocha. thesunflowerbakeryandcafe.com
For more information visit atchisonkansas.net