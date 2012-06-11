Atchison Trip Guide

Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart called this small Kansas town home. Today, tours of haunted spots attract history buffs.

By The editors of MidwestLiving.com
What to do

Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum Atchison gives a glimpse into the childhood and career that ended with her disappearance over the Pacific. ameliaearhartmuseum.org

Atchison Trolley Tours Haunted tours take place in September and October and book fast. atchisonkansas.net

Evah C. Cray Historical Home Museum More history awaits on tours of the opulent, a 25-room mansion built in 1882. travelks.com

Where to Eat

The Sunflower Bakery and Cafe Relax with a sweet treat and white chocolate mocha. thesunflowerbakeryandcafe.com

For more information visit atchisonkansas.net

