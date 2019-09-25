Atchison, Kansas

Two-Day Getaway to Atchison and Leavenworth
Twenty-five miles separate the Missouri River towns of Atchison and Leavenworth, but they're united in their quality shopping and historical attractions.
Girlfriend Getaway to Atchison and Leavenworth
Head to northeast Kansas, where cute shops, cozy B&Bs, ghostly tales and the legacy of Amelia Earhart breathe energy into historical streets.
Atchison Trip Guide
Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart called it home (population: 10,600). Today, tours of haunted spots attract history buffs.