Abilene Trip Guide
Do
The Dickinson County Heritage Center
See Wild Bill Hickok's gun and ride an antique carousel. The Museum of Independent Telephony traces the phone's evolution. heritagecenterdk.com
Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home
See the house occupied by the Eisenhower family from 1898 until 1946 as well as a museum with both permanent and temporary exhibits. Gain fresh perspective on the lives of Dwight. D. "Ike" Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, through new exhibit galleries at the renovated museum. eisenhower.archives.gov
Old Abilene Town
Gunfighters and dancers perform in these old wood buildings; real cowboys descend each July for the National Day of the Cowboy. Old Abilene Town on Facebook
Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad
Experience steam engine-pulled train rides. asvrr.org
Greyhound Hall of Fame
Pet the canine greeters and see displays of greyhounds from today and the past. greyhoundhalloffame.com
Russell Stover Chocolates
For dessert, try Bloopers (slightly irregular chocolates from the adjacent factory) at a discounted price. russellstover.com
Seelye Mansion
A 1905 Georgian-style home features a bowling alley and original furnishings. seelyemansion.org
Eat and Drink
Amanda's Bakery and Bistro
Stop in at Amanda's for breakfast or lunch, with fare like a ham, egg and cheese croissant; turkey bacon melt sandwich; or grilled chicken salad.
M&R Grill
It's the place to go for lunch or dinner comfort food: Pulled pork sandwiches, chicken-fried steak, spaghetti with meat sauce, and more. mandrgrillabilene.com
Stay
Abilene's Victorian Inn Bed and Breakfast
Gourmet breakfasts sate guests at a six-guest-room mansion. abilenesvictorianinn.com
For more information: abilenekansas.org