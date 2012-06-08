Abilene Trip Guide

Experience a slice of presidential history—plus a bit of the Old West—in Dwight D. Eisenhower's charming hometown.
By Midwest Living editors Updated May 26, 2022
Do

The Dickinson County Heritage Center

See Wild Bill Hickok's gun and ride an antique carousel. The Museum of Independent Telephony traces the phone's evolution. heritagecenterdk.com

Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home 

See the house occupied by the Eisenhower family from 1898 until 1946 as well as a museum with both permanent and temporary exhibits. Gain fresh perspective on the lives of Dwight. D. "Ike" Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie, through new exhibit galleries at the renovated museum. eisenhower.archives.gov

Old Abilene Town

Gunfighters and dancers perform in these old wood buildings; real cowboys descend each July for the National Day of the Cowboy. Old Abilene Town on Facebook

Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad 

Experience steam engine-pulled train rides. asvrr.org

Greyhound Hall of Fame

Pet the canine greeters and see displays of greyhounds from today and the past. greyhoundhalloffame.com

Russell Stover Chocolates 

For dessert, try Bloopers (slightly irregular chocolates from the adjacent factory) at a discounted price. russellstover.com

Seelye Mansion

A 1905 Georgian-style home features a bowling alley and original furnishings. seelyemansion.org

Eat and Drink

Amanda's Bakery and Bistro

Stop in at Amanda's for breakfast or lunch, with fare like a ham, egg and cheese croissant; turkey bacon melt sandwich; or grilled chicken salad.

M&R Grill

It's the place to go for lunch or dinner comfort food: Pulled pork sandwiches, chicken-fried steak, spaghetti with meat sauce, and more. mandrgrillabilene.com

Stay

Abilene's Victorian Inn Bed and Breakfast

Gourmet breakfasts sate guests at a six-guest-room mansion. abilenesvictorianinn.com

For more information:  abilenekansas.org

