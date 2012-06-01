20 Top Things to Do in Kansas

The country's largest tallgrass prairie dominates the east-central section of the state and includes 22 counties. The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, established in 1996, is the only unit of the national park system dedicated to the rich natural and cultural history of this kind of ecosystem. Trails wind through scenic vistas, prairie grasses, wildflowers and rugged terrain. Rangers offer daily guided tours of an 1881 ranch house, as well as bus tours of the preserve, May-October.

Other ways to enjoy the Flint Hills' 4.5 million rolling acres: get a sweeping multimedia introduction at The Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan; drive or pedal the 47.2-mile Flint Hills Scenic Byway; or listen to an outdoor concert.

