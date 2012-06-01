20 Top Things to Do in Kansas
The Sunflower State blends rolling prairie, Western drama and city attractions. Top things to do include museums and a botanical garden in Wichita, the Flint Hills near Manhattan, and the Strataca salt mine in Hutchinson.
Flint Hills prairie
The country's largest tallgrass prairie dominates the east-central section of the state and includes 22 counties. The Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, established in 1996, is the only unit of the national park system dedicated to the rich natural and cultural history of this kind of ecosystem. Trails wind through scenic vistas, prairie grasses, wildflowers and rugged terrain. Rangers offer daily guided tours of an 1881 ranch house, as well as bus tours of the preserve, May-October.
Other ways to enjoy the Flint Hills' 4.5 million rolling acres: get a sweeping multimedia introduction at The Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan; drive or pedal the 47.2-mile Flint Hills Scenic Byway; or listen to an outdoor concert.
Cosmosphere and Strataca
Cosmosphere's amazing collection in Hutchinson includes the Liberty Bell 7, the Apollo 13 command module Odyssey, a moon rock and a German V-2 rocket. Interactive exhibits let kids sit at the Mission Control desk and climb aboard the White Room, where astronauts enter the capsule. Shows in the Justice Planetarium complement free public astronomy viewings on selected nights.
Another cool tour in Hutchinson: Strataca. Descend 650 feet into an active salt mine to explore exhibits on mining, take a train ride through part of the mine, and see a collection of Hollywood costumes and props, kept here for its safe location and environmental stability.
Botanica, The Wichita Gardens
More than two dozen themed gardens spread over 9 acres at Botanica, showcasing 3,600 species of plants. Sculptures, fountains, waterfalls and streams dot the grounds. Among the areas to explore: the Butterfly Garden, Woodland Walk, Garden on the Rocks, Sally Stone Sensory Garden and the Jayne Milburn Aquatic Collection.
Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site
Exhibits at the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka explore the context and legacy of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to end segregation. You can easily spend an hour or more strolling the building, which once served as Monroe Elementary School, one of the four former African-American elementary schools in Topeka.
Wichita's cowboy heritage
Before the aviation industry took off in the south-central Kansas community of Wichita, cattle reigned. The Old Cowtown Museum captures the rowdy mood of Wichita's early days, when more than 1 million longhorns were herded to Chisholm Trail railheads. Located in downtown's museum complex (on the Old Chisholm Trail), Old Cowtown re-creates an 1880s town. For the most interesting visit, come during special activities such as old-time baseball games, shoot-outs and chuck wagon dinners.
Great Bend wildlife refuges
The wild side of Kansas is home to two of North America's most crucial wetlands, both near the Arkansas River town of Great Bend (population: 15,000). Each spring, nearly 25 percent of North American shorebirds migrating east of the Rockies stop over at the Cheyenne Bottoms State Wildlife Area, and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge (pictured). Trails, causeways and backroads provide opportunities to view pelicans, pintails, herons and gulls. Both areas have driving tours with brochures available at the entrances. The 77-mile Wetlands and Wildlife National Scenic Byway connects these two important preserves.
Lawrence's eclectic vibe
Just west of Kansas City, the college town of Lawrence is known for arts and culture; sports (Jayhawk basketball!); and a lively, eclectic downtown, with restaurants, coffee shops and a historic hotel.
Among the attractions here: the University of Kansas Natural History Museum, where you can check out four floors of exhibits that introduce visitors to life on our planet (including live bees at the Bee Tree); and the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics, on the KU west campus, where exhibits chronicle the life of this Kansas native and KU grad.
Wilson State Park
Red sandstone formations with 40-foot drop-offs-plus steep mountain bike climbs and dips-bust the myth that Kansas is flat. Pictured: Cyclists ride the 25-mile Switchgrass Trail (fittingly nicknamed the Roller Coaster) in Wilson State Park, 15 miles southwest of Sylvan Grove.
Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum
Abilene was once a cow town at the end of the Chisholm Trail (a cattle trail from Texas). Most people know it now as President Dwight D. Eisenhower's hometown. Five buildings make up the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, including his boyhood home, museum, visitors center, library and Place of Meditation gravesite.
Lindsborg's Swedish heritage
Settled in 1869 by Swedish immigrants, Lindsborg celebrates and offers all things Swedish: traditional works of art, festivals, historic sites and food. At Hemslojd, find colorful Dala horses, a Swedish tradition, and browse for other handcrafted Scandinavian gifts and imported foods.
Buildings at Old Mill Museum chronicle life from pioneer days through the 1920s. And Svensk Hyllningsfest, Lindsborg's biennial tribute to Swedish pioneers, features arts, crafts, folk dancing, ethnic music, smorgasbord and entertainment.
Boot Hill Museum and Front Street
Once known as the wildest town in the West, Dodge City connects legend and lore at museums and rodeos. Stop at Boot Hill Museum and Front Street for a drink in the Long Branch Saloon, gunfights by the boardwalk, a walk through the Boot Hill cemetery, nightly variety shows, and exhibits on cowboys, gunslingers and lawmen. If you're in town in late July and early August, the annual Dodge City Days has more than 50 events, including a rodeo, barbecue contest and Western parade.
Fort Scott's frontier roots
Kansas' frontier history spirals around Fort Scott, where today, Fort Scott National Historic Site preserves 20 buildings. (Look for 170-year-old ax marks on the beams.) Try to time your visit for a special event, so you can chat with reenactors. The nearby National Cemetery is one of a handful of national cemeteries designated by President Abraham Lincoln.
Fort Scott sits along the Frontier Military Scenic Byway, which traces Civil War history along US-69 as it winds south from Kansas City along the Kansas-Missouri border to Oklahoma.
Wichita museums
With its past as an Old West cow town and a launchpad for the aviation industry, Wichita—Kansas' largest city—strikes an interesting historical balance, reflected in the city's mix of museums.
Clyde Cessna, Walter Beech and Lloyd Stearman were among the adventurers who launched the city's aircraft industry in the early 1900s. Visitors can learn more about the area's high-flying heritage at the Kansas Aviation Museum, the former terminal of the Wichita Municipal Airport, built in the Art Deco style of the 1930s.
The Old Cowtown Museum captures the rowdy mood of Wichita's early days, while the Mid-America All-Indian Center showcases Native American heritage. At the Wichita Art Museum, glasswork—both historic and contemporary—makes up a big part of the collection.
Exploration Place lets visitors try their skills in two flight simulators and explore other hands-on exhibits. Ivan, said to be one of the world's most complete T. rex skeletons, is among the artifacts on display at Museum of World Treasures.
Kansas rock formations
On a road trip across Kansas, inspiring terrain hides just a short detour off I-70. Niobrara chalk formations jut out from the prairie, rare rocky marvels that contrast with open flatland.
Many of Kansas' most scenic sites—Monument Rocks, Castle Rock, Mushroom Rock, Rock City and more—lie within 30 miles of the interstate, the busiest east-west route in the state. Those attractions include Kansas' newest state park, Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park, just 28 miles south of Oakley off I-70.
Oz Museum
Once a stop on the Oregon Trail, the town of Wamego in northeast Kansas is known for its Oz Museum, one of the world's largest privately owned collections of Oz memorabilia from the classic 1939 movie. Also worth a stop: The Columbian Theatre Museum and Art Center, a renovated 1800s opera house, and Oz Winery, which sells award-winning wines with fitting names: Run Toto Run and Witch in a Ditch.
Kansas State Capitol
Construction began on this copper-domed Topeka building in 1866 and took 37 years to complete. Today you can take free historic tours and sometimes dome tours as well (296 steps to the top—no elevator). The Kansas State Capitol is famous for its giant murals depicting events in Kansas history and includes a controversial unfinished set of paintings by John Steuart Curry.
Atchison's aviation history
Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart helped put her hometown on the map. Visit the Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum-—the famed aviator's grandparents' home, a Gothic Revival cottage. Seasonal Haunted Trolley Tours enlighten about town history,
Kansas City sports
The Missouri and Kansas rivers meet at Kansas City , home to Sporting KC, the Kansas Speedway and the Kansas City Monarchs.
NASCAR visits the speedway in summer and fall. For baseball fun, the Monarchs play at Legends Field. And when Sporting KC is in town, soccer fans snag tickets to lively matches at Children's Mercy Park.
Rolling Hills Zoo
See two destinations in one location just west of Salina (population: 49,500): a zoo and a wildlife museum with cool animatronics. Tram rides at Rolling Hills Wildlife Zoo take visitors through the 65-acre preserve, with more than 100 species. A museum features hundreds of mounted animals in native settings and animatronic human robots.
Cheney State Park
Cheney Reservoir (35 miles west of Wichita) serves three summertime essentials-water, sand and sunshine. Hidden swimming coves punctuate the shoreline at Cheney State Park, and strong winds make for one of Kansas' most striking (and surprising) sights: sailboats zipping across bright blue water...under the bright blue dome of the prairie sky.
