Kansas

A stellar space center, the hometown of aviatrix Amelia Earhart and a wide-open prairie inspire a spirit of adventure in the Sunflower State. Travel to the Flint Hills, Wichita, Atchison, Topeka, Lawrence, Kansas City and more great Kansas destinations.

Most Recent

Take a Trip Down Kansas City's Taco Trail

Barbecue hogs the spotlight in Kansas City, Missouri, but a diverse Mexican food scene warrants a special trip across the state line into Kansas City, Kansas.
Tiny Town Humboldt Gets Big Revival

In eastern Kansas, a dedicated family has launched an effort to update a tiny town in big-thinking ways.
Former Singer Finds New Haven at Kansas Arboretum

A rural Kansas arboretum takes an unexpected star turn—and a drop-in visitor finds himself planting trees with a musical legend.
This Kansas Shoe Designer Is Living a Childhood Dream

Inspired by her Peruvian roots, a Kansas shoemaker fashions the snazzy shoes she never had.
This Kansas Farm Makes the Most of Berries and Goat Milk

At Elderslie Farm in Kechi, Kansas, delicious comes in two hues—the deep purple-black of fresh berries and the snowy white of goat milk. For a few precious weeks, you can taste them both.
12 Fun Things to Do in Salina, Kansas

An art-centric downtown, zoo and wildlife museum, and legendary hamburger joint are just a few of the reasons to visit Salina, Kansas.
More Kansas

All Kansas

