Weekend Getaway in Eastern Iowa

Two emerging Iowa cities—Cedar Rapids and Dubuque—bookend vast caves, a dreamy concert barn and the corn in the outfield that won over Hollywood.

My high beams wash over the curves of Jackson County's country roads, bouncing off hand-painted signs in the overgrown grass: "Keep Going … You're Almost There." Asphalt turns to gravel, which turns into a cow pasture dubbed a parking lot by another wooden sign. We hop in line by a cattle gate and wait for Marvin to arrive. He packs us shoulder to shoulder in an open-air trailer behind his John Deere tractor for a bumpy ride through the woods. Then a clearing emerges. Codfish Hollow, they call it. But Wonderland feels more fitting. It's a meadow of flickering lights and barns. The old farmhouse has been converted into an art gallery, and a stage in the airplane hangar-like barn has hosted Dawes, Norah Jones, Counting Crows and other national acts.

One-off destinations like Codfish Hollow have long drawn day-trippers to Iowa's far-east elbow: The state's largest public park for caving. Mississippi River vistas. The Field of Dreams Movie Site. (Ready to feel old? The film is 30 years young in 2019.) But now Cedar Rapids and Dubuque have caught up, with lively cultural and dining scenes that make the region more weekend-able than ever. Pick a city to explore—or add a day to see them both—and use these tips to road-trip through the land between them.

Codfish Hollow Sudan Archives performs in a Codfish Hollow Barnstormers show near Maquoketa. Outside the barn, firepits flicker, and glowing tents and a VW van sell crafts, food and drink.

Cedar Rapids

Iowa's second-biggest city has long had a reputation for food-namely, the smell of Cap'n Crunch wafting from a Quaker Oats plant. But in the wake of devastating flooding in 2008, diverse eats have sprung up across the city, even spreading into nearby towns.

ln the Czech Village neighborhood, visit art studios, shops, and the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library.

The Cedar Rapids Museum of Art houses the world's largest collection of works by Iowa native Grant Wood. Nearby, visit the studio where he painted American Gothic.

Under James Beard nominee Andy Schumacher, Cobble Hill is one of Iowa's best restaurants, where local farmers inspire each dish and elegant cocktail. Don't leave without tasting the Parisian gnocchi. Andy also runs Caucho, a Mexican spot serving novel salsas and drinks. The fresh tortillas are made with masa ground in-house on lava stones.

Cobble Hill Cobble Hill

More than 20 vendors (and occasional pop-ups) fill NewBo City Market.

NewBo City Market. NewBo City Market

In teeny Solon, 20 miles southeast, Big Grove Brewery serves standout bar food with its brews. Twenty minutes east of Cedar Rapids, Mount Vernon is a picturesque college town. Lincoln Wine Bar dishes incredible wood-fired pizza (and live weekend music).

Dubuque

Steeples and smokestacks crown the bluffs, and 25-plus murals by artists from across the U.S. cover downtown, thanks to a nonprofit project started in 2017. Spot them from the Mississippi riverfront to the burgeoning Millwork District in Iowa's oldest city.

Dubuque mural Dubuque mural project.

In Cable Car Square, ride 189 feet up "the world's shortest, steepest scenic railway" via Fenelon Place Elevator Company for a tri-state view above the city.

Fenelon Place Elevator Fenelon Place Elevator Company

An elegant lobby at Hotel Julien Dubuque preserves 180 years of history in wood-paneled columns and golden elevators. Small, cozy updated rooms overlook the Mississippi River.

Dimensional Brewing Company pours knockout IPAs. It joined 7 Hills Brewing and two other Dubuque breweries that opened in the past several years.

Turtles and alligator gar fill freshwater habitats at The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. You can get up close to the octopus and touch live stingrays in the Gulf of Mexico exhibit.

At Brazen Open Kitchen, taste the work of Kevin Scharpf, fresh off a winter appearance on Bravo's Top Chef. Try an elderflower gin cocktail frothed with egg white, salmon with vegan risotto or duck confit tacos, featuring tomato ceviche and cilantro.

Brazen Open Kitchen Brazen Open Kitchen

Brazen Open Kitchen Brazen Open Kitchen

Into the Wild

Whether nature is your overnight sanctuary or a stop to stretch your legs, these parks beyond Cedar Rapids and Dubuque have you covered.

1 Blankets of green surround the caverns at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Follow lighted pathways to the 1,110-foot-long Dance Hall Cave and cross the towering Natural Bridge. A park overhaul last year built a new footbridge and boardwalks. Brave visitors bring headlamps and belly-crawling clothes, but casual hikers find plenty to see, too.

2 Pikes Peak State Park sprawls above the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin rivers. It's a bit of a detour, but worth it for the best view in Iowa (and you can drive straight to the top). Plus, the scenic 55-mile drive from Dubuque follows the Great River Road.

Pikes Peak State Park Pikes Peak State Park. Photo: Jay Wilde

3 Hikers and rock climbers share the namesake trail at Backbone State Park. This gateway to northeast Iowa bluff country boasts trout fishing, 21 trail miles, two campgrounds and affordable cabins.

Bucket list stops

Pack your mitt for a visit to the actual Field of Dreams baseball diamond and filming location in Dyersville. The site 25 miles west of Dubuque offers tours of the farmhouse and lets you step onto the field.