Two-day Amana Colonies Itinerary

Founded in 1855, the Amana Colonies stand within each reach of Iowa City. The colonies include seven original villages (with names like South Amana and High Amana), but the place to start is Amana proper. Stroll down the sidewalks and stop at Ackerman Winery (to sample black raspberry and rhubarb wines); Amana Furniture and Clock Shop (for handmade tables, chairs and grandfather clocks); and the Amana General Store (for food, gifts, decor and the year-round Christmas room).