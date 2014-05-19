Top Things to Do in Davenport

German immigrants and the Mississippi River—flowing east to west here rather than its usual north to south—shaped Davenport (population: 101,000). Explore those forces in the heart of the Quad Cities.
By The editors of MidwestLiving.com Updated May 21, 2021
Advertisement

What to do

Figge Art Museum One gallery is dedicated to Frank Lloyd Wright; another features American artists of the 1920s and 1930s, including Grant Wood. figgeartmuseum.org

Freight House Farmers Market Find fresh produce, baked goods and crafts on Saturdays year-round. freighthousefarmersmarket.com

German American Heritage Center Housed in an 1860s hotel where many German immigrants stayed, this center focuses on the immigrants' experiences, as well as the history of the Quad Cities area and German culture. gahc.org

German American Heritage Center. Courtesy of the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Modern Woodmen Park The minor-league Quad Cities River Bandits play at this ballpark where a bounce house, roller coaster, carousel and other rides provide entertainment off the field. milb.com/quad-cities

Nahant Marsh A self-guided tour through the marsh introduces you to several types of wetland environments. The educational center hosts events for kids and adults. nahantmarsh.org

Putnam Museum and Science Center Get up close to polar bears in the Hall of Mammals or have fun with hands-on experiments in the Science Center. putnam.org

Putnam Museum. Courtesy of the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Vander Veer Botanical Park Explore a 33-acre park's conservatory, gardens and lagoon. cityofdavenport.com

Where to eat

Boozie's Bar and Grill This restaurant is the perfect spot to discuss your Davenport discoveries. booziesdavenport.com

The Machine Shed Stuffed pork chops, pot roast, and creamed chicken and biscuits are among the hearty, from-scratch meals at this farm-theme restaurant. machineshed.com

Lagomarcino's Soda Fountain Indulge in hot fudge sundaes, banana splits, ice cream sodas and chocolate-covered toffees at this century-old store. lagomarcinos.com

Where to stay

The Current Iowa This boutique hotel opened recently in the 1910 Putnam building. Original artwork in every room and Mississippi River views enhance your stay. thecurrentiowa.com

Hotel Blackhawk The refurbished 11-story Hotel Blackhawk blends classic and contemporary styles to create a chic overnight spot downtown. hotelblackhawk.com

Hotel Blackhawk
| Credit: Jay Wilde

Doubletree by Hilton A six-story atrium with waterfall fountain anchors this newly renovated hotel downtown, which has 223 guest rooms and a lobby bar. hilton.com

© Copyright Midwest Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com