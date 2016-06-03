Top Free Things To Do In Iowa

Iowa State Capitol (pictured) Take a free guided tour of the gold-capped capitol to get the full story of this Renaissance-style structure, built between 1871 and 1886. Don't forget to stop by the grounds' stunning outdoor monuments overlooking downtown. legis.iowa.gov

Des Moines Art Center The 5,000-piece collection includes works by Andy Warhol, Henri Matisse, Edward Hopper and Georgia O'Keeffe. Large, airy galleries reflect the styles of architects Eliel Saarinen, I.M. Pei and Richard Meier. desmoinesartcenter.org

Pappajohn Sculpture Park More than two dozen modern sculptures valued at more than $40 million scatter across a two-block downtown park. View on your own or request a tour from The Des Moines Art Center, which curates the collection. Snap a photo from inside the popular Nomade sculpture. desmoinesartcenter.org

State Historical Museum of Iowa Listen to tapes of coal miners at work, learn about Iowa's prominent role in Hollywood filmmaking and carry pioneer-era water buckets with a shoulder yoke at this museum in the trendy East Village neighborhood. iowahistory.org