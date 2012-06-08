Top Things to Do in Pella

Founded in 1847, this pretty town (population: 9,900) has a strong Dutch heritage.

Updated April 08, 2021
What to do

Klokkenspel Figurines ring in the hour at set times every day in the center of town. cityofpella.com

Pella Historical Village and Vermeer Windmill 22 buildings focusing on crafts surround a shady courtyard. pellahistorical.org

Vermeer Windmill in Pella is the tallest working windmill in the nation.

Pella Opera House This performance venue has featured everything from operas to silent movies to student productions since its opening in 1900. pellaoperahouse.org

Scholte House Museum Learn about the early history of Pella at this house, which was completed in 1848. pellahistorical.org

Tulip Time Festival Put on your clogs. Pella's Dutch heritage shines during the annual festival (May 5-7, 2022). pellahistorical.org

Tulip Time Festival, Pella
Where to eat

Jaarsma Bakery Try an almost-paste-filled Dutch letter at this iconic pastry shop. jaarsmabakery.com

The Jaarsma Bakery is famous their delectable Dutch letters. 

Smokey Row Coffee House The coffee is strong, the quiche is homemade and the cheeseburger chowder is a favorite. Smokey Row on Facebook

Windmill Cafe Grab breakfast or a cup of coffee. We recommend the Mediterranean omelet. Windmill Cafe on Facebook

Where to stay

Amsterdam Hotel This European-style lodging in downtown a plaza and canal. royalamsterdam.com

For information: visitpella.com

