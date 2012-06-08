Top Things to Do in Pella
Founded in 1847, this pretty town (population: 9,900) has a strong Dutch heritage.
What to do
Klokkenspel Figurines ring in the hour at set times every day in the center of town. cityofpella.com
Pella Historical Village and Vermeer Windmill 22 buildings focusing on crafts surround a shady courtyard. pellahistorical.org
Pella Opera House This performance venue has featured everything from operas to silent movies to student productions since its opening in 1900. pellaoperahouse.org
Scholte House Museum Learn about the early history of Pella at this house, which was completed in 1848. pellahistorical.org
Tulip Time Festival Put on your clogs. Pella's Dutch heritage shines during the annual festival (May 5-7, 2022). pellahistorical.org
Where to eat
Jaarsma Bakery Try an almost-paste-filled Dutch letter at this iconic pastry shop. jaarsmabakery.com
Smokey Row Coffee House The coffee is strong, the quiche is homemade and the cheeseburger chowder is a favorite. Smokey Row on Facebook
Windmill Cafe Grab breakfast or a cup of coffee. We recommend the Mediterranean omelet. Windmill Cafe on Facebook
Where to stay
Amsterdam Hotel This European-style lodging in downtown a plaza and canal. royalamsterdam.com
For information: visitpella.com