By The editors of MidwestLiving.com

Visiting the state capitol, the Iowa State Fair, Adventureland Park and a world-class sculpture park are just a few of the things to do in Des Moines. Check out our guide for what to do, where to eat and where to stay in Iowa's capital.

Top Things to Do in Des Moines

Politicians and 4-H'ers find plenty to do in Des Moines, home to both the capitol and state fair. The central Iowa city also appeals with high-end eats, fine art and the state's largest amusement park.

Do

Adventureland Park This new Dragon Slayer, a 4D Free Spin roller coaster, will join 100-plus rides and attractions in 2021. Cool off at Iowa's longest lazy river. adventurelandpark.com

Blank Park Zoo Almost 1,500 animals call the zoo's 22 acres home. Catch a seal show, walk among wallabies and feed giraffes. blankparkzoo.com

Des Moines Art Center The 5,000-piece collection includes works by Andy Warhol, Henri Matisse and Georgia O'Keeffe. Galleries reflect the styles of architects Eliel Saarinen, I.M. Pei and Richard Meier. desmoinesartcenter.org

Downtown Farmers Market On summer Saturday mornings, come for fresh produce, cheeses, meats, flowers, baked goods and crafts. desmoinesfarmersmarket.com

East Village shopping Between the state Capitol and the Des Moines River, browse Raygun for sassy souvenirs and clothing, Gong Fu Tea for teas and teaware; and Eden for fragrant soaps, candles and lotions. eastvillagedesmoines.com

Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden A half-acre pond with seasonal plantings anchors outdoor gardens; tropical plants and a living wall thrive in the domed conservatory. dmbotanicalgarden.com

Hello, Marjorie Sip cocktails like the Editor's Note (bourbon, apricot liqueur, smoked apple bitters) in a colorful space on the first floor of the old Des Moines Register building. hellomarjorie.com

Iowa State Capitol Take a free guided tour of the gold-capped Capitol to get the full story of this Renaissance-style structure, built between 1871 and 1886. legis.iowa.gov

Iowa State Fair Each year, more than 1 million people come looking for spectacles like the Butter Cow and the 1,000-plus-pound Big Boar (August 12–22, 2021). iowastatefair.org

John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park One of Robert Indiana's LOVE sculptures was added to the downtown park in 2019, its 10th anniversary. In all, 31 pieces dot the two-block garden area curated by the Des Moines Art Center. desmoinesartcenter.org

Living History Farms Explore three eras of farms (1700, 1850 and 1900) and an 1875 town with a store, blacksmith shop and school. livinghistoryfarms.org

Science Center of Iowa The world comes to life in hands-on exhibits: Explore Iowa's natural habitats or learn about the night sky. sciowa.org

State Historical Museum of Iowa Travel from the past—see a Native American wickiup and a Conestoga wagon—into the present. iowaculture.gov

West End Architectural Salvage Castoffs-turned-treasures fill four floors in the shop that inspired the HGTV series West End Salvage. westendsalvage.com

Eat

Alba The daily happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. (with $7 burger and fries) makes this a great choice, as do the New American plates of fare, like pork belly rillettes. albadsm.com

Bubba Southern favorites—fried chicken, shrimp and grits, pimento mac 'n'cheese—sparkle under regionally inspired decor. bubbadsm.com

Cheese Bar of Des Moines The star dish of the Ingersoll Avenue hot spot is a luscious three-cheese fondue, but elaborate boards, toasts, sandwiches and baked macaroni tempt as well. cheesebardsm.com

Eatery A The open kitchen turns out wood-fired pizzas and Mediterranean food, such as fattoush and hummus. eateryadsm.com

El Bait Shop Choices, choices: 262 beers on tap and retro foods (spicy Velvet Elvis Dip, Spam Egg and Cheese sandwiches) from the menu of its neighbor, The High Life Lounge. elbaitshop.com

Exile Brewing Company Sample high-quality microbrews and delicious fried chicken tender salad in a loft-like setting. And don't forget to snap a selfie in front of the fun mural outside. exilebrewing.com

The Hall Food sales (burgers, pizza, pub fare) support a culinary job training program for the disadvantaged. Also: Find 54 drinks on tap at the railcar building in Valley Junction. thehalldsm.com

Harbinger New American and Asian flavors infuse the small plates at this eatery west of downtown. Savory sweet-potato pancakes arrive on stoneware with a side of fennel-citrus salad. harbingerdsm.com

Miyabi 9 Sit at the sushi bar to watch chefs make rolls like the Miami Heat (salmon, tuna, cream cheese). miyabi9official.com

St. Kilda The family of restaurants from Australian-raised restaurateur Alexander Hall now includes St. Kilda Collective in Valley Junction with variations on healthy modern cuisine such as avocado toast with radish sprouts. Hall replaced East Village's St. Kilda Surf and Turf with Franka Pizzeria in late 2020. stkildadsm.com

Tursi's Latin King A family-owned favorite, it has served Italian fare for more than 70 years on the East Side. Try the toasted ravioli. tursislatinking.com

Where to stay

AC Hotel The Marriott property in the East Village features sleek, contemporary rooms with hardwood floors. The rooftop Republic on Grand serves craft cocktails and small plates; guests enjoy great downtown views. achotels.marriot.com

Des Lux Hotel Check into a room or suite with a fireplace and whirlpool, then unwind over a martini in the wood-paneled bar. desluxhotel.com

Embassy Suites by Hilton The all-suite hotel in the East Village overlooks the Des Moines River. hilton.com

For information: Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau catchdesmoines.com

