Overnight Getaway to Decorah
Decorah lies in the Iowa's northeast corner and embraces its Norwegian roots with old-world touches.
Day 1
Discover more than 25,000 vegetable varieties at the heirloom-seed mecca of Seed Savers Exchange. Then kick back with The Frog (vodka and cranberry soda) while munching on seasonally inspired entrees at La Rana Bistro.
Learn about immigrant life through 24,000-plus artifacts and 12 historical buildings at Vesterheim.
Shop for handmade works downtown at places like Agora Arts Center.
Toppling Goliath is the place to get award-winning craft beer.
At Rubaiyat, local ingredients infuse creative dishes like the apple Dijon Iowa pork ribeye or grilled Norwegian pesto salmon (some dishes also include Norwegian lingonberries).
The restored 1905 Hotel Winneshiek is within walking distance of every major attraction.
Just outside of town, Little House on the Farm, a tasteful bed-and-breakfast modeled after the home on TV's Little House on the Prairie, promises gracious hospitality.
Day 2
Walkers and cyclists are thrilled with the 11-mile Trout Run Trail, leading to the popular Decorah Fish Hatchery (a quarter's worth of food incites a feeding frenzy among trout).
Act like a local and picnic in a shady spot at Dunning's Springs.
About 45 minutes southeast, the prehistoric Effigy Mounds National Monument inspires contemplation.
More information: (800) 463-4692; visitdecorah.com