Top Things to Do in Davenport
German immigrants and the Mississippi River—flowing east to west here rather than its usual north to south—shaped Davenport (population: 101,000). Explore those forces in the heart of the Quad Cities.
What to do
Figge Art Museum One gallery is dedicated to Frank Lloyd Wright; another features American artists of the 1920s and 1930s, including Grant Wood. figgeartmuseum.org
Freight House Farmers Market Find fresh produce, baked goods and crafts on Saturdays year-round. freighthousefarmersmarket.com
German American Heritage Center Housed in an 1860s hotel where many German immigrants stayed, this center focuses on the immigrants' experiences, as well as the history of the Quad Cities area and German culture. gahc.org
Modern Woodmen Park The minor-league Quad Cities River Bandits play at this ballpark where bumper cars, a roller coaster and a carousel provide entertainment off the field. milb.com
Nahant Marsh A self-guided tour through the marsh introduces you to several types of wetland environments. The educational center hosts events for kids and adults. nahantmarsh.org
Putnam Museum and Science Center Get up close to polar bears in the Hall of Mammals or have fun with hands-on experiments in the Science Center. putnam.org
Vander Veer Botanical Park Explore a 33-acre park's conservatory, gardens and lagoon. cityofdavenport.com
Where to eat
Boozie's Bar and Grill This restaurant is the perfect spot to discuss your Davenport discoveries. booziesdavenport.com
Cafe Indigo Creative breakfasts include delicious French toast stuffed with strawberries and an artichoke-and-asiago frittata. qccafeindigo.com
The Machine Shed Stuffed pork chops, pot roast, and creamed chicken and biscuits are among the hearty, from-scratch meals at this farm-theme restaurant. machineshed.com
Lagomarcino's Soda Fountain Indulge in hot fudge sundaes, banana splits, ice cream sodas and chocolate-covered toffees at this century-old store. lagomarcinos.com
Where to stay
The Current Iowa This boutique hotel opened recently in the 1910 Putnam building. Original artwork in every room and Mississippi River views enhance your stay. thecurrentiowa.com
Hotel Blackhawk The refurbished 11-story Hotel Blackhawk blends classic and contemporary styles to create a chic overnight spot downtown. hotelblackhawk.com
Radisson Quad City Plaza Downtown, the Radisson skywalk connects to RiverCenter and the Adler Theatre. An expansive atrium anchors the hotel. radisson.com/davenportia