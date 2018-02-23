Top Things to Do in Cedar Rapids
Czech heritage permeates this town 30 miles northwest of Iowa City, where top things to do include visiting the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art (with the world's largest collection of works by Grant Wood), seeing the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, and shopping at NewBo City Market.
What To Do
African American Museum of Iowa Learn about what it was like to be a minority in Iowa throughout history. blackiowa.org
Cedar Rapids Museum of Art Admire the world's largest collection of works by Grant Wood before checking out his nearby home and studio. crma.org
Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery Taste smooth whiskeys and full-bodied wines at Iowa's first distillery licensed after Prohibition ended. crwine.com
Grant Wood Studio Owned by the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, this is where Grant Wood worked from 1924 to 1935. crma.org
Grant Wood Memorial Window The Veterans Memorial Building houses this Wood-designed masterpiece, with about 10,000 pieces of stained glass. cedar-rapids.org
National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library Located in the business hub of the city's Czech community, Czech Village, the building houses elaborate folk costumes and more. ncsml.org
NewBo City Market What was once an abandoned industrial building is now the place to shop for produce, regional cheeses and local gifts. newbocitymarket.org
NewBo City Market. Photo courtesy of NewBo.
Paramount Theater See Broadway shows, concerts and more at the renovated 1928 building, once a movie theater. Guided tours can be arranged on non-event days. artsiowa.com
Where To Eat
Brewhemia Try coffee and a ginormous cinnamon roll at this family-owned cafe. brewhemia.com
Caucho Find modern street tacos with house-made tortillas and fresh salsa near NewBo. cauchorestaurant.com
Cobble Hill The menu changes regularly, but chef Andy Schumacher's Parisian-style gnocchi never disappoints. cobblehillrestaurant.com
Rodina Find artfully plated fare, such as potato pancakes and pheasant with mushrooms. The name means "family" in Czech. rodinaiowa.com
Sykora Bakery The line goes out the door as customers order kolache pastries and other Czech specialties. Sykora Bakery's Facebook page.
Where To Stay
Hotel at Kirkwood Center On the Kirkwood Community College campus, hospitality students and professional staff provide top-notch service at the 71-room hotel and restaurant. thehotelatkirkwood.com
For more information visit tourismcedarrapids.com