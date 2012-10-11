Overnight Getaway to Cedar Rapids

Discover the Czech Village, Grant Wood's art and studio, and impressive museums in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Updated June 27, 2021
Day 1

See how wealthy families lived in the late 1800s and 1900s at the historic Brucemore house museum and meander through the beautiful gardens.

Brucemore historic home.

In the historic Czech Village, see colorful folk costumes and imported glass at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library and try a kolache at Sykora Bakery.

The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library.

Stand behind former President Obama's podium and sit at a segregated drug store lunch counter at the African American Museum of Iowa.

The Lighthouse Inn Supper Club specializes in barbeque ribs.

At day's end, relax at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center, where hospitality students from Kirkwood Community College and professional staff work together to provide top-notch service.

Hotel at Kirkwood Center.

Day 2

It's hard to go wrong with the stuffed French toast-cinnamon and brown sugar French toast stuffed with cream cheese and your choice of fresh strawberries or blueberries and topped with whipped cream-at the Breakfast House Cafe.

Eclectic shops surround the nearby Marion Uptown District town square.

Don't miss the renowned Grant Wood collection at the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art or the Grant Wood Studio, where Wood painted some of his most famous works.

For More Information: tourismcedarrapids.com

