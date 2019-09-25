Weekend Getaway in Eastern Iowa
Two emerging Iowa cities—Cedar Rapids and Dubuque—bookend vast caves, a dreamy concert barn and the corn in the outfield that won over Hollywood.
Top Things to Do in Cedar Rapids
Czech heritage permeates this town 30 miles northwest of Iowa City, where top things to do include visiting the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art (with the world's largest collection of works by Grant Wood), seeing the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, and shopping at NewBo City Market.
Thanks to a vibrant Czech culture and a downtown renaissance, the Eastern Iowa home of American Gothic artist Grant Wood has never felt more dynamic.
If you're in Cedar Rapids, get ready for cultural immersion! From Czech Village to the outlying Amana Colonies—with plenty of food, drink and market stops along the way—the second-largest city in Iowa is an eye-opening, mouth-watering destination.
Discover the Czech Village, Grant Wood's art and studio, and impressive museums in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.