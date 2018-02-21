Activities center around Iowa State University in this college town about 34 miles north of Des Moines. Things to do include visiting campus museums, Reiman Gardens and Stephens Auditorium.

Things to Do in Ames, Iowa

What To Do

Brunnier Art Museum The university museum's decorative arts collection sparkles with glassware, ceramics and enameled metals. museums.iastate.edu

Christian Petersen Art Museum On the Iowa State campus, see contemporary art exhibitions as well as works by Christian Petersen, the nation's first permanent campus artist-in-residence. Petersen sculpted and taught at Iowa State from 1934 to 1955. museums.iastate.edu

Christian Petersen Art Museum Christian Peterson Art Museum. Photo courtesy of Ames Convention & Visitors Bureau

Farm House Museum The 1860-era building was home to Iowa State presidents, professors and students before becoming a museum of early Iowa history and culture. museums.iastate.edu

Farm House Museum Farm House Museum; photo courtesy of Ames Convention & Visitors Bureau

Furman Aquatic Center Ride down the slides or take a spin on the 550-foot lazy river with a waterfall. cityofames.org

Furman Aquatic Center Furman Aquatic Center. Photo courtesy of the Ames Convention & Visitors Bureau

Octagon Center for the Arts This downtown location functions as a gallery, offering events and exhibits for the community, as well as classes. octagonarts.org

Reiman Gardens Iowa State has had a horticultural garden since 1914, but the location moved around until Reiman Gardens was opened in the 1990s. Butterflies delight visitors in the Christina Reiman Butterfly wing. reimangardens.com

Reiman Gardens Reiman Gardens rose collection. Photo courtesy of Ames Convention & Visitors Bureau

Stephens Auditorium This venue hosts plays, touring Broadway shows and concerts. center.iastate.edu

Where To Eat

Great Plains Sauce and Dough Company Discover the stuff the freshman 15 is made of with a pizza. greatplainspizza.com

Great Plains Pizza Great Plains Sauce and Dough Company

Hickory Park Restaurant Company Try the barbecue sampler off a menu with more than 100 options. hickoryparkames.com

Hickory Park Hickory Park Restaurant Company

Provisions Lot F Stop by for American fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, or pick up a treat from the bakery. provisionsames.com

Provisions Lot F Provisions Lot F