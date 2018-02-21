Things to Do in Ames, Iowa
Activities center around Iowa State University in this college town about 34 miles north of Des Moines. Things to do include visiting campus museums, Reiman Gardens and Stephens Auditorium.
What To Do
Brunnier Art Museum The university museum's decorative arts collection sparkles with glassware, ceramics and enameled metals. museums.iastate.edu
Christian Petersen Art Museum On the Iowa State campus, see contemporary art exhibitions as well as works by Christian Petersen, the nation's first permanent campus artist-in-residence. Petersen sculpted and taught at Iowa State from 1934 to 1955. museums.iastate.edu
Farm House Museum The 1860-era building was home to Iowa State presidents, professors and students before becoming a museum of early Iowa history and culture. museums.iastate.edu
Furman Aquatic Center Ride down the slides or take a spin on the 550-foot lazy river with a waterfall. cityofames.org
Octagon Center for the Arts This downtown location functions as a gallery, offering events and exhibits for the community, as well as classes. octagonarts.org
Reiman Gardens Iowa State has had a horticultural garden since 1914, but the location moved around until Reiman Gardens was opened in the 1990s. Butterflies delight visitors in the Christina Reiman Butterfly wing. reimangardens.com
Stephens Auditorium This venue hosts plays, touring Broadway shows and concerts. center.iastate.edu
Where To Eat
Great Plains Sauce and Dough Company Discover the stuff the freshman 15 is made of with a pizza. greatplainspizza.com
Hickory Park Restaurant Company Try the barbecue sampler off a menu with more than 100 options. hickoryparkames.com
Provisions Lot F Stop by for American fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner, or pick up a treat from the bakery. provisionsames.com
For more information visit thinkames.com