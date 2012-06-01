20 Top Things to Do in Iowa

Pastures and fields of corn cover much of the heart of the Heartland, but there's much more to Iowa than its famously green fields: dramatic bluffs along the Mississippi River, quintessential small towns, and vibrant midsize cities like Des Moines.

Here are 20 of our favorite experiences in Iowa, from the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

Pictured: The John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines.