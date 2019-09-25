Iowa

Head to a former German commune for sweet fruit wines and handcrafted clocks, a Dutch-influenced town for a standout tulip festival or all-American Des Moines for upscale dining and a great fair. Discover all that Des Moines, the Amana Colonies, Pella, Ames, Davenport, Cedar Rapids, Lake Okoboji, Deborah, Dubuque, Waterloo and Iowa City and other Iowa cities have to offer.

Most Recent

Fall Road Trip to Decorah, Iowa

Fall Road Trip to Decorah, Iowa
Our content editor enjoys a couple’s weekend at the winsome home of Luther College, with hiking, shopping and an excess of ice cream.
10 Local Favorites in Iowa's Lake Okoboji Area

10 Local Favorites in Iowa's Lake Okoboji Area
If you’re heading to Lake Okoboji this summer, put one or more of these stops—including a summer theater, a classic car museum and a legendary amusement park—on your itinerary.
Behind the Scenes at Iowa's State Fair Cookie Contest

Behind the Scenes at Iowa's State Fair Cookie Contest
The Iowa State Fair runs the largest amateur food department of any fair in the country, drawing up to 9.800 entries across some 150 contests—and Midwest Living sponsors one of the biggest. Here's your backstage pass to cookie-con.
Travel Iowa Sweepstakes

Travel Iowa Sweepstakes
Enter daily for a chance to win a trip to Iowa!
Best Iowa Road Trips

Best Iowa Road Trips
Iowa’s First Selfie Museum Draws Fans From Across the Country

Iowa’s First Selfie Museum Draws Fans From Across the Country
Selfie Station, with 27 Instagrammable backdrops, opened last month in a Des Moines mall—and is already so popular that some fans are driving hours to visit.
Advertisement

More Iowa

Midwest Lakeside Resorts That Have Been Totally Transformed

Midwest Lakeside Resorts That Have Been Totally Transformed
The dress codes have loosened (and Patrick Swayze, alas, isn't teaching the mambo), but at next-gen resorts across the Midwest, you can taste the glory days of lakeside vacations.
The Breathtaking National Balloon Classic in Indianola, Iowa

The Breathtaking National Balloon Classic in Indianola, Iowa
For 50 years, many of the country's top balloon pilots have flocked to Iowa for fiery competition, quirky antics and unreal summer views.
15 Hot Spots in Des Moines

15 Hot Spots in Des Moines
Best Midwest Family Vacations

Best Midwest Family Vacations
Travel Hot List: 5 Things We're Crushing on This Winter

Travel Hot List: 5 Things We're Crushing on This Winter
Recharge Your Spirit at a Midwest Folk School

Recharge Your Spirit at a Midwest Folk School

Weekend Getaway in Eastern Iowa

Two emerging Iowa cities—Cedar Rapids and Dubuque—bookend vast caves, a dreamy concert barn and the corn in the outfield that won over Hollywood.

All Iowa

Decorah, Iowa: A Mountain Town Without Mountains

Decorah, Iowa: A Mountain Town Without Mountains
Top Things to Do with Kids in Dubuque, Iowa

Top Things to Do with Kids in Dubuque, Iowa
10 Great Things to Do in Des Moines

10 Great Things to Do in Des Moines
The Weekend: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The Weekend: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Country Nest Farm

Country Nest Farm
What It's Like To: Fly in a Hot Air Balloon

What It's Like To: Fly in a Hot Air Balloon
60-Second Tour: Des Moines, Iowa

60-Second Tour: Des Moines, Iowa
15-Second Escape: National Balloon Classic

15-Second Escape: National Balloon Classic
6 Ways to Enjoy Cedar Rapids, Iowa

6 Ways to Enjoy Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bred to Serve

Bred to Serve
Top Free Things To Do In Iowa

Top Free Things To Do In Iowa
Weekend Getaway Along Iowa's Great River Road

Weekend Getaway Along Iowa's Great River Road
Top Things to Do in Clear Lake and Mason City

Top Things to Do in Clear Lake and Mason City
5 Great Reasons to Visit Decorah

5 Great Reasons to Visit Decorah
Quad Cities Trip Guide

Quad Cities Trip Guide
Top Things to Do in Davenport

Top Things to Do in Davenport
Top Things to Do in Waterloo, Iowa

Top Things to Do in Waterloo, Iowa
Overnight Getaway to Decorah

Overnight Getaway to Decorah
Two-Day Getaway to Iowa City

Two-Day Getaway to Iowa City
Two-Day Getaway to Des Moines

Two-Day Getaway to Des Moines
Great State Park Stays: Iowa's Honey Creek Resort

Great State Park Stays: Iowa's Honey Creek Resort
Top Things for Active Travelers to Do in the Dubuque Area

Top Things for Active Travelers to Do in the Dubuque Area
Top Things to Do in Dubuque, Iowa

Top Things to Do in Dubuque, Iowa
Top Things to Do in Des Moines

Top Things to Do in Des Moines
Overnight Getaway to Cedar Rapids

Overnight Getaway to Cedar Rapids
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.midwestliving.com