Take a Day Trip to Charming Winona Lake, Indiana—Just 2.5 Hours from Chicago and Indy

Before spending a day in Winona Lake, Indiana, make sure you learn how to say it: why-known-ah (like Judd) rather than wuh-now-nuh (like Ryder). Got that? Now you're ready to amble along the village's canal, paddle on its namesake lake and bask in its Victorian charm. Hundreds of lakes dot northern Indiana, but this town's a standout—and only 2.5 hours from both Chicago and Indy.