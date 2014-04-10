Two-Day Itinerary for Indiana's Amish Country

Soft afternoon sun warms the fields, lifting the scent of damp, furrowed earth and wild lilacs into passing cars. Here in Elkhart and La Grange counties (110 miles east of Chicago), land and customs are nearly inseparable. Even the spirit of quilts that warm beds all winter emerges from the ground in spring when blooms appear in 17 quilt gardens and 21 quilt-theme murals sprinkled throughout the area.

While some avid tourists vow to see all of the region's artwork and planted patchwork, most travelers take a meandering path, stopping at family-owned shops, art galleries, Amish heritage sites, wineries and restaurants. Many visitors make time for a walk or bike ride on the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail, dubbed the Amish Highway by locals. The paved trail flanks tidy farms and threads through towns with quilt gardens and murals. Families pick wild raspberries along the path's fringes. Men in suspenders lift their bearded chins in greeting as they pedal past visitors in Middlebury's Krider Gardens. The slow pace suits both visitors and locals—relaxation, after all, is what a weekend here is all about. htadventures.com