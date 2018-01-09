Top Things to Do in Santa Claus, Indiana

Lincoln boyhood sites and Santa-theme attractions draw big crowds to this south-central town of 2,400.
By The editors of MidwestLiving.com Updated May 20, 2022
Do

Cave Country Canoes Water lovers can get their fix by taking advantage of a half-day trip along the Blue River. cavecountrycanoes.com

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari Big thrills await at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari, which combines roller coasters and a water park; the Cheetah Chase, billed as the world's first launched water coaster, debuted recently. holidayworld.com

| Credit: Photo Courtesy of Holiday World and Splashin' Safari

Lincoln Amphitheatre Watch concerts and other performances. lincolnamphitheatre.com

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial A small but well-executed museum commemorates the place where Abraham Lincoln spent most of his childhood. nps.gov

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial. Photo courtesy of National Park Service.
| Credit: Photo courtesy of National Park Service

Lincoln State Park Vacationers lodge, fish and swim at the 1,700-acre park. in.gov

Marengo Cave Tour this cave to see its towering stalagmites. marengocave.com

Santa Claus Museum In town, read kids' letters to Saint Nick. santaclausmuseum.org

Eat

Frosty's Fun Center Visitors find both fun and food at this arcade/restaurant/miniature golf course. Frosty's Fun Center on Facebook

Overlook This family-friendly spot serves mile-high biscuits, delish coconut cream pie -- and great Ohio River views. theoverlook.com

Santa's Candy Castle Try frozen hot chocolate. santascandycastle.com

Stay

Lake Rudolph Campground and RV Resort RV rentals, cabins with kitchens and a shuttle to Holiday World are provided at this resort. lakerudolph.com

For more information santaclausind.org

