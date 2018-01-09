Top Things to Do in Santa Claus, Indiana
Do
Cave Country Canoes Water lovers can get their fix by taking advantage of a half-day trip along the Blue River. cavecountrycanoes.com
Holiday World and Splashin' Safari Big thrills await at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari, which combines roller coasters and a water park; the Cheetah Chase, billed as the world's first launched water coaster, debuted recently. holidayworld.com
Lincoln Amphitheatre Watch concerts and other performances. lincolnamphitheatre.com
Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial A small but well-executed museum commemorates the place where Abraham Lincoln spent most of his childhood. nps.gov
Lincoln State Park Vacationers lodge, fish and swim at the 1,700-acre park. in.gov
Marengo Cave Tour this cave to see its towering stalagmites. marengocave.com
Santa Claus Museum In town, read kids' letters to Saint Nick. santaclausmuseum.org
Eat
Frosty's Fun Center Visitors find both fun and food at this arcade/restaurant/miniature golf course. Frosty's Fun Center on Facebook
Overlook This family-friendly spot serves mile-high biscuits, delish coconut cream pie -- and great Ohio River views. theoverlook.com
Santa's Candy Castle Try frozen hot chocolate. santascandycastle.com
Stay
Lake Rudolph Campground and RV Resort RV rentals, cabins with kitchens and a shuttle to Holiday World are provided at this resort. lakerudolph.com
For more information santaclausind.org