Top Things to Do in Richmond, Indiana
Antique Alley The lion's share of the 900-plus antiques stores on Antique Alley—a stretch of US-40 between Richmond and Knightstown-are located in Richmond. visitrichmond.org
Chocolate Trail This self-guided trail leads to cafes, bakeries, and more. visitrichmond.org
Richmond Art Museum Sparkling after a $1.7 million renovation; works include pieces by the Richmond Group art colony, which dates to 1870. richmondartmuseum.org
Joseph Moore Museum What started as a professor's collection of natural history objects evolved into a museum at Earlham College. earlham.org
Model T Ford Museum Discover the inner workings of a Model T and examine the collection of historical vehicles at this former transportation hub. mtfca.com
Stained Glass Trail Nearly 70 stained-glass windows can be seen on this trail, which leads to the Morrisson-Reeves Library and three churches. visitindiana.com
Wayne County Historical Museum Contributions from residents have documented the history of a county that was a popular portal during America's westward expansion. waynecountyhistoricalmuseum.org
