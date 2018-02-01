Top Things to Do in Richmond, Indiana

Prime for antique shopping, Richmond also offers a Chocolate Trail and stops on the Stained Glass Trail.
Antique Alley The lion's share of the 900-plus antiques stores on Antique Alley—a stretch of US-40 between Richmond and Knightstown-are located in Richmond. visitrichmond.org

Shops in Richmond, Indiana. Photo courtesy of visitrichmond.org

Chocolate Trail This self-guided trail leads to cafes, bakeries, and more. visitrichmond.org

Richmond Art Museum Sparkling after a $1.7 million renovation; works include pieces by the Richmond Group art colony, which dates to 1870. richmondartmuseum.org

Joseph Moore Museum What started as a professor's collection of natural history objects evolved into a museum at Earlham College. earlham.org

Model T Ford Museum Discover the inner workings of a Model T and examine the collection of historical vehicles at this former transportation hub. mtfca.com

Stained Glass Trail Nearly 70 stained-glass windows can be seen on this trail, which leads to the Morrisson-Reeves Library and three churches. visitindiana.com

One stop on the Stained Glass Trail: Reid Presbyterian Church. Photo courtesy of visitrichmond.org

Wayne County Historical Museum Contributions from residents have documented the history of a county that was a popular portal during America's westward expansion. waynecountyhistoricalmuseum.org

For more information visitrichmond.org

