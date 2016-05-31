Top Free Things To Do In Indiana

Virginia B. Fairbanks Art and Nature Park: 100 Acres at Newfields (pictured) Admire modern art while exploring the woods, meadows, wetlands and lake at this former quarry. The 100-acre park is adjacent to the Indianapolis Museum of Art. discovernewfields.org

Soldiers and Sailors Monument The 1902 monument honors Hoosiers who gave their lives in each of the nation's wars. in.gov

Congressional Medal of Honor Memorial A glass wall in White River State Park honors recipients of the nation's highest military tribute. Each day at dusk, the memorial's sound system plays recorded stories of medal winners and the conflicts in which they fought. visitindy.com

Indiana State Capitol A stained-glass dome in striking shades of blue adorn the rotunda of the 1888 Renaissance Revival building. in.gov