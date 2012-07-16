Two-day family getaway to Indianapolis

Day 1

Spend the day exploring attraction-packed White River State Park, nestled along Indy's Central Canal. The Indiana State Museum there features interactive exhibits covering Indiana's history, from the geology (hear a waterfall and feel the mist) to its people (hear from a Southern slave trying to make his way North to freedom). Visitors to The Indy Zoo can stand in a glass gazebo surrounded by a dolphin tank for 360-degree viewing. Or nature-lovers enjoy simply exploring White River State Park, strolling walking paths or taking advantage of bike rentals.

For nap time, tuck into plush bedding at the Courtyard by Marriott Indianapolis Downtown, where big windows offer great views of White River State Park. Hungry families flock to Mug-n-Bun Drive-In, where a flick of the headlights summons a carhop, the burgers come hot off the grill and the secret-recipe root beer is crave-worthy.

Day 2

Giant dinosaurs guard the entrance (and peek in the windows) of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, where exhibits encourage hands-on play-for kids and adults. Fireworks of Glass features a Chihuly glass ceiling, a tower of glass and a virtual glassblowing station. ScienceWorks has a rock wall to climb, a construction site to build in and a pond to explore.

When hunger hits, dig in at Bazbeaux Pizza: the brave try the likes of the Neptune, with crab, shrimp, peas, black olives and green peppers; the picky rely on great cheese pies. Baseball fans find plenty to love at Victory Field, home of the AAA Indianapolis Indians. A combination of assigned stadium seats and find-a-spot lawn space equals plenty of seating options, and the Indy skyline makes a gorgeous backdrop.