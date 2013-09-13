A top-notch children's museum, a zoo, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and other kid-friendly destinations will keep your family busy during a weekend getaway in Indianapolis.

White River State Park

Indianapolis Children's Museum Sports Legend Credit: Courtesy of Indianapolis Children's Museum

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

The world's largest children's museum added even more fun with a $38.5 million sports-theme addition. Kids can play on a mini Colts football field, Indy 500 pedal cars and mini golf courses. Also at the museum: a new Power of Children exhibit celebrating the lives of young people who've changed the world, a Dinosaur Dig excavation site, a brilliant Chihuly-inspired Fireworks of Glass display, hands-on science experiments galore, a full-size indoor carousel and a Playscape section specifically geared toward babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

Indianapolis Zoo Credit: Courtesy of VisitIndy.com

Indianapolis Zoo

Pet a shark, race a cheetah (NASCAR driver Tony Stewart narrates the feature), hand-feed a giraffe, and stand just inches away from a majestic Amur tiger at the Indianapolis Zoo. Book ahead for special adventures with sloths, rhinos, aardvarks, elephants and more (including creating art with animals!).

Conner Prairie near Indianapolis Conner Prairie | Credit: Courtesy of Lavengood Photography

Conner Prairie

This living-history museum is a standard stop for school field trips, but the storytelling keeps the experience fresh for both kids and adults. Homespun costumed interpreters are on hand to immerse guests in 1836 pioneer life at the Prairietown area; you can also check out a Lenape Indian Camp, nature walk and more.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Credit: Courtesy of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

When in Indy, you must go to the site of the legendary Indianapolis 500. Check out the 75 or so race cars within the Hall of Fame Museum; see the faces of past Indy 500 winners on the Borg-Warner trophy; and take a lap around the storied racetrack. When standing on the hallowed "yard of bricks," it's up to you if you want to kiss them like the racing champions do.

Virginia B. Fairbanks Art and Nature Park Indianapolis Newfields Credit: Courtesy of the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields

Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields

Art museums don't often rank high on most kids' to-do lists, but this one should. Yes, there are several floors of gorgeous galleries and a well-vetted gift shop, but the IMA also gives antsy kids something to do at the just-refreshed Star Studio, with an art-making station, digital garden and oversized search and find. Afterward, let little ones loose in the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art and Nature Park, where they can play around large-scale sculptures and installations.

Indianapolis IMAX Theater Credit: Courtesy of Indianapolis IMAX Theater

Imax Theater

On the second floor of the Indiana State Museum in White River State Park, this six-story movie screen is the biggest in Indiana. The sound and pictures are so lifelike, they may be a little too intense for some youngsters. But if you're in the mood for a memorable 3-D film experience, this theater is the best in town. (Photo courtesy of Imax Theater)

Rhythm! Discovery Center

This family-friendly museum features a stunning collection of instruments from around the world, many available for playing. Don't expect this interactive museum to encourage kids to just rush around mindlessly pulling levers and pushing buttons; here, signs helpfully guide visitors of all ages in how to make the most of each exhibit.

Mug N Bun