Top 10 Things for Active Travelers to Do in Indianapolis

Indianapolis offers plenty of activities for active travelers. Run in a half-marathon, see the city by bike, or walk the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

1. Bike or Jog the Monon Rail Trail

This former railroad line is now one of Indy's most popular exercise trails. Along the 10-mile greenway path between downtown and Carmel, you'll see bikers and joggers of all ages, tattooed teens on skateboards and moms pushing strollers. Broad Ripple Village makes a convenient midway stop with rail-adjacent businesses like ice cream stores and coffee shops.

2. Fly High With Go Ape Zipline and Treetop Adventure

On Indy's west side, activities at woodsy Eagle Creek Park used to focus on the gorgeous reservoir that sets the scene for water recreation. But Go Ape's treetop adventure takes adrenaline levels to new heights. Brave rope ladders, ziplines and a Tarzan swing on the challenging course, and you'll be rewarded with breathtaking views at the top and the sense of accomplishment at the bottom.

Indianapolis Mini Marathon 500 Festival Mini Marathon | Credit: Courtesy of Visit Indy

3. Run the 500 Festival 5K or Mini Marathon

The races in May launch the month-long Indianapolis 500 Festival. Walkers and runners of all levels are encouraged. Reserve your spot ahead of time.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail Indianapolis Cultural Trail | Credit: Courtesy of Visit Indy

4. Explore the Indianapolis Cultural Trail

Getting around Indy has never been easier, or so much fun. This cool bike-pedestrian path connects five downtown cultural districts. Public art installations like Julian Opie's Dancing Ann provide eye candy along the way, and you'll even catch a potpourri-like whiff of flowers as you make your way through Chatham Passage. Walk, run or bike. Didn't bring a bike? Rent one through Indiana Pacers Bikehare.

Attractions - White River State Park - Indianapolis White River State Park | Credit: Courtesy of Lavengood Photography

5. Take a Wheel Fun Rental Through White River State Park

The downtown Canal Walk that snakes through White River State Park is the place to go for some of the best Indianapolis skyline views and photo ops. It's also the place to rent bike surreys, cruisers, tandems, pedal boats and kayak. The pace is leisurely, and the scenery includes local landmarks like the White River, the modern Indiana State Museum building and the majestic USS Indianapolis Memorial.

north mass boulder indoor climbing North Mass Boulder | Credit: Courtesy of North Mass Boulder

6. Climb at North Mass Boulder

The Windsor Park neighborhood is undergoing a revitalization that has brought in the country's largest bouldering gym, North Mass Boulder (also home to a yoga studio, fitness studio, cafe and bar), as well as Rise House Fitness Studio with spin classes and other events.

7. Hit the Links on the Pete Dye Golf Trail

Legendary golf course architect and designer Pete Dye started his career in Indiana, making this a logical site for the stunning collection of courses that bears his name. Four of the trail's seven courses are located right here in central Indiana, including the Brickyard Crossing on the grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pins Mechanical Pins Mechanical | Credit: Courtesy of Cliff Ritchey/Visit Indy

8. Have Big Fun with Small Pins

Never heard of duckpin bowling? You're not alone; most people haven't. This retro sport uses short, squat pins and handheld balls about the size of a grapefruit. Action and Atomic Bowling at the Historic Fountain Square Theater has two alleys for family-friendly fun; ask for a lane on the fourth floor to for views of the downtown Indy skyline. Pins Mechanical in the Bottleworks District offers duckpin as well as foosball, pinball, ping pong and bocce.

9. Zip the Course at Fastimes Indoor Karting Indy

Indianapolis is the racing capital of the world. What better place to get behind the wheel of a go-kart and put your pedal to the metal? Lapping this 900-foot indoor course at speeds approaching 40 mph is a rush.

10. Cruise with Brews at The Handlebar Pedal Pub