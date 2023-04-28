The Circle City radiates from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, its wide roads leading to sports icons, parks, mega-museums and signature dining.

Indianapolis is Home to Sports Legends, Destination Museums and an Amazing Brunch Spot

My Perfect Day

Wake up with window-shopping in the Fountain Fletcher neighborhood. At nearby Gallery Pastry Bar, the Brûlée Trillium Croissant comes with local cheese.

Prepare to be engrossed by the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art. I love how the works of Indigenous art are contextualized in thought-provoking ways.

hotel tango distillery cocktail Credit: Kevin J. Miyazaki

So many drink choices! Sip at a classic like Sun King Brewing or Hotel Tango Distillery. Or try Bar One Fourteen, a hot cocktail bar that reopened post-pandemic with Japanese flair and a vinyl soundtrack.

I like to end my day with chef Abbi Merriss (or at least her cooking). Head to Bluebeard for fine fare, or catch an art-house flick at Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie, where she designed the menu.

Worth the Splurge

Here's the deal: Milktooth isn't fancy, per se. But when you land a table for brunch, you will be so dazzled by the inventive, shareable dishes and cocktails, you will want one of everything. You've been warned.

Bucket List

Newfields

The lush 152-acre campus of Newfields encompasses the Indianapolis Museum of Art (and the immersive multimedia experience of The Lume), a sculpture park, a beer garden and the Lilly House mansion.

White River State Park

This urban state park links the zoo, Victory Field, the Indiana State Museum, the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, and the NCAA Hall of Champions. Take a gondola or bike ride or rent pedal boats.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Go on a pilgrimage to the 114-year-old home of the Indy 500, where a museum displays race vehicles and organizes tours. On nonrace days, zip down the track in a car reaching 180 mph.

Massachusetts Avenue

Indie shops and restaurants line this thoroughfare (known as Mass Ave to locals), which stretches all the way into the revamped Bottleworks District and Windsor Park neighborhood.

Indianapolis Cultural Trail

In 2023, this 8-mile urban art-bike-walk trail celebrates its 10th anniversary with the completion of a 2-mile expansion. Grab wheels through a bike-share, and pedal to explore downtown districts.

It's a Date!

See some 150 artists at the Broad Ripple Art Fair, a half-century-old event held in a colorful neighborhood with good shopping and dining (May 20–21, 2023). Bonus: The team behind Indy Jazz Fest assembles the art fair's playlist of smooth live music.

soldiers and sailors monument Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Family Hits

Eat

Browse secondhand books and play board games over beer and literary-themed snacks at Books and Brews, a community-spirited hangout with two locations where kids eat free on Sundays.

Play

All aboard Dinosaur Train:The Traveling Exhibit through July 30, 2023, at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis (the world's largest). Swim over to the Indianapolis Zoo to see dolphins.

Budget Pick

Burn off energy—and challenge kids to count the steps—at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Climbing the 284-foot-tall memorial is free, or pay a nominal fee to ride an elevator.

bottleworks hotel exterior Credit: Courtesy of Visit Indy

Where to Stay

Spend the night in a former Coca-Cola bottling plant at Bottleworks Hotel. This newer boutique property anchors the Bottleworks District and puts you close to art galleries and The Garage Food Hall.

Day Trip