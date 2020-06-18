HGTV's Good Bones Stars Open New Boutique

The mother-daughter duo behind home renovation show Good Bones debut a retail store with a small bistro in their home city of Indianapolis.

On Saturday, June 20, the crew behind Good Bones opens their latest venture: an Indianapolis retail store called Two Chicks District Co.

The boutique in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood will sell home décor such as candles, pillows, kitchenware, furnishings and fixtures. Good Bones fans will also be able to buy familiar items from the show, including Mina Starsiak Hawk's hammer necklace made locally by Twigs and Twine Jewelry.

The store—which will be open Thursdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.—will also feature a small bistro with fresh food and wine.

Two Chicks District Co. Mina Starsiak Hawk | Credit: Courtesy of Visit Indy

Two Chicks District Co. Two Chicks District Co. | Credit: Courtesy of Visit Indy

If you're in Indy for a Good Bones weekend, you can walk around the Fountain Square and Bates-Hendricks neighborhoods where Mina and her mom Karen Laine have done many of their renovations. You can even book a stay at The House That Two Chicks Built, an AirBnB apartment near the new shop.

Not in Indy? Some clothing and other items from Two Chicks and a Hammer are available online.

The new shop is just one of the recent changes for the mother-daughter pair. Karen Laine has announced her retirement from Two Chicks and a Hammer, and Mina is expecting her second child in September. Even though she's retiring, a corner of the store will feature some of Karen's favorite decor items.