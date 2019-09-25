Indianapolis, Indiana

Top Things to Do in Indianapolis
Sports are a big deal in the capital city—consider the Indy 500, the Colts, the Pacers, the Fever and the NCAA Hall of Champions. But explore cultural destinations, too, including art, history and children’s museums. Check out our guide for what to see, where to eat and where to stay in Indianapolis.
Can You Dig This? The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Is a Paleontology Leader
The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis may be the most surprising major player in the paleontology world.
Top 10 Things for Active Travelers to Do in Indianapolis
Indianapolis offers plenty of activities for active travelers. Run in a half-marathon, see the city by bike, or walk the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.
Insider Guide to Indianapolis' Windsor Park Neighborhood
In the shells of old factories, an Indianapolis neighborhood is manufacturing something altogether new—buzz.
Two-day family getaway to Indianapolis
Indianapolis' museums, parks and restaurants balance big-city culture with little-tyke appeal.
Take a Virtual Walk-Through of THE LUME's van Gogh Exhibit
Opening this summer, THE LUME Indianapolis transforms Vincent van Gogh's paintings into an immersive digital world.