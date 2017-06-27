6 Great Stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Midwest Living's 2017 Road Rally took us to 6 fun stops in Fort Wayne, including a restaurant that won us over with its small-plate dinners and a ball field that's been a catalyst for downtown revitalization.

Cindy's Diner, Fort Wayne When Hollywood dreams up a diner, it looks like this one downtown: a narrow metal building with a 15-seat counter and a former waitress named Angie who now owns the place. Signature dish: The Garbage, which you may also know as eggs scrambled with potatoes and veggies. Plus, try a donut made each morning in the vintage dime-store machine. Cindy's Diner on Facebook

Cindy's Diner Cindy's Diner

Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot See Fort Wayne the best way: under your own power. Local history tours leave from the old train depot on bikes and Segways. And owners Tim & Cara can also get you onto the St. Marys River on paddleboards or kayaks, where you'll learn about the major riverfront improvements coming to town later in 2017. As Fort Wayne reconnects with its waterways, the city is in for some big upgrades. fwoutfitters.com

Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot

DeBrand Fine Chocolates, Fort Wayne The owners of this local purveyor of high-end candies literally travel the world each year, bringing back the best concepts in confections and store design. On the afternoon we stopped in, we felt like all the biking we'd done with Fort Wayne Outfitters justified diving into the iced caramel mocha latte with sea salt. debrand.com

DeBrand Photo courtesy of DeBrand on Facebook

Taylor's Dream Boundless Playground, Fort Wayne This inspiring playground in Kraeger Park reveals Fort Wayne's commitment to all its kids. Features like soft landing places and access ramps ensure kids of all abilities can come out to play. fortwayneparks.org

Taylor's Dream Playground Taylor's Dream Playground

Tolon, Fort Wayne Chef Matthew Nolot rolls out a small-plate dinner to end all others. Two dishes left us chattering more than any others. The deviled eggs add Sriracha and miso paste to this staple Midwest appetizer. And the three-layer chocolate cake features miso mousse and bacon-chocolate ganache between the layers. The sweet-salty combo will change your idea of dessert. tolonrestaurant.com

Tolon Tolon Restaurant

The Fort Wayne Tincaps at Parkview Field The Class A Tincaps' Parkview Field is a major story in the minor leagues, thanks to details like its versions of Wrigley Field's rooftop seating and Camden Yards' warehouse neighbors. The ballpark, which opened in 2009, has been a catalyst for downtown revitalization and has won numerous awards as the country's best minor league baseball experience. milb.com