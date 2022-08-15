This sleepy, scenic pocket comes alive each October when there's a huge festival to celebrate its bridges and local communities.

The Midwest's Largest Concentration of Covered Bridges is in Western Indiana—Here's Where to Find Them

In 2005, a fi re destroyed the 1868 Bridgeton Bridge. This replica, built the following year, now leads the way into the town of Bridgeton, home to Bridgeton Mill. Established in 1823, the facility still produces stone-ground wheat flour.

A stately maroon-and-white bridge stands alone in the forest, a sentinel guarding the worn dirt road. Birds chirp softly from the surrounding fall foliage, seemingly hesitant to disturb the peace. Though covered bridges were once just a part of a journey—a pass-through to another place—today, they mark my destination. Marshall Bridge, built in 1917, is one of 31 historic covered bridges (the oldest date to 1856) in Parke County, Indiana. They're scattered around this western chunk of the state like treasure waiting to be found. Out here, it's easy to think of the bridges as portals back in time. I can imagine the clop-clop of horses' hooves on the wooden slats echoing through the trees, punctuating the birdsong. Though I've driven only a few miles, this feels a world away from the bustling scene I've just left—The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. Held over 10 days each October, the event started in 1957 as a way to both highlight the bridges and unite the county's communities in a tourism effort. Today, it's Indiana's largest festival.

burr arch truss covered bridge Covered bridges are built using several methods, including Burr arch truss or multiple kingpost truss, which can span distances of up to 100 feet. | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber

Ten towns host official celebrations, each showcasing special food or attractions. There's apple butter from a Quaker church in Bloomingdale; smoky buried beef (barbecue or regular) cooked in a pit in Tangier; hot, sugar-dusted crullers in Montezuma; a bake sale with pawpaw fruit bars in Mecca—and that's just a small taste. Buy crafts in Rockville's town square or hunt for flea market finds in Mansfield. Bridgeton, which claims the largest concentration of vendors, is also home to one of the Midwest's oldest continuously operating mills. A long bridge funnels people into the vendor-lined streets. Turn right to visit Bridgeton Mill, where you can purchase flour milled on-site or try the festival-famous pumpkin loaf.

Smith Cookies vendor pumpkin ice cream Mecca Tavern tenderloin

Left: In Rockville, you'll find many local vendors, including several stalls run by nonprofits. Smith Cookies sells gingersnaps and spice tea from a stand meant to look like a covered bridge. | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber Center: Another favorite sweet treat, pumpkin ice cream, is sold at several of the stops in a cone or cup— or a milkshake with a slice of pumpkin cake on top. | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber Right: Mecca Tavern, open since 1899, is the oldest restaurant in Parke County and known for gigantic fried pork tenderloins. Take a seat inside for dive-bar mood or sit under string lights on the patio overlooking Mecca's covered bridge. | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber

Still, the main attraction is the bridges. Buses shuttle tourists along two routes to snap pictures of the architectural celebrities, but I opt to discover them on my own, map in hand. As I make my way to the 1883 Sim Smith Bridge, a pastoral view unfolds before me, a literal light at the end of the tunnel. Though cars can drive through, I park mine outside. An old sign says Cross This Bridge At A Walk, so I do.

Zacke Cox Bridge Each of Parke County's bridges has a unique setting: Some, like Zacke Cox Bridge, nestle in tunnels of towering trees. Others span burbling creeks, stand at town entrances or straddle pastures. One, McAllister Bridge, even sits near a field of sunflowers. | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber

Chuck-Wagon Ladies vendor making apple butter painted gourds on shelf

Left: In Rockville, The Chuck-Wagon Ladies are known for their homemade corn fritters, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served hot with cinnamon butter. | Credit: Julia Sayers Gokhale Center: Bloomingdale's apple butter is made by Quaker church members. | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber Right: At Sandlady's Gourd Farm west of Tangier, Helen Thomas sells dried and painted gourds that can be used for gardening, decor or crafting. | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber

Town-by-Town Guide to Local Festivals

For a taste of local flavors and community spirit, head to one or more of these towns.

Tangier

Volunteers serve buried beef sandwiches (shredded, tender beef) in the community building. Proceeds from festival sales pay all the building's expenses each year. Look for gorgeous, colorful brooms from Rush Creek Broomery at the craft market.

Bloomingdale

At the Friends Meeting House, you can buy a jar of apple butter made by the Quaker church's members. The same recipe has been used and sold at the festival since 1957.

Rockville

The festival was originally held only in Rockville. Today, it serves as a good starting point. (Get bus tickets here.) Nonprofits sell food like ham and beans, hot chocolate, and bread-bowl soup. Browse the crafts vendors under the tent, where you'll also find Martha Presslor's Original Sassafras Candy.

Billie Creek Village

Step back to the 1900s at this living-history museum with three covered bridges, a general store, schoolhouse and more. Seek out Print Shop Paul, who will demo his 1899 printing press.

Mansfield

The vendors tip more toward classic carnival fare and flea market goods here. Make sure to try a gooey, caramel-covered pecan roll from Dottie's, a staple at Indiana fairs. You can also visit the historic 1875 Mansfield Roller Mill.

Bridgeton

Order a grilled cheese made with the mill's wheat bread before wandering Bridgeton's historic district. Find handmade crafts in the Bridgeton 1878 House—once the miller's home—and the 1822 Case Log Cabin.

Rosedale

The civic center hosts a country market selling baked goods, quilts and chicken noodle dinners.

Bellmore

Pick a pumpkin from roadside stalls or snack on a sandwich from the Bellmore Country Store.

Mecca

Tiny Mecca is home to a one-room schoolhouse, a covered bridge and Mecca Tavern—and during the festival, a cute bake sale under the tent.

Montezuma

Grab a hot cruller or the famous roast hog and hop aboard a wagon for the Wabash and Erie Canal tour.

boardwalk trail overlooking Sugar Creek sign to covered bridges State Sanatorium Bridge

Left: In Turkey Run State Park, a boardwalk trail overlooks Sugar Creek. | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber Center: Mecca Tavern has plenty of seating on its charming patio. | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber Right: Five color-coded driving routes guide visitors to Parke County's covered bridges. (Road signs will also help you find them.) | Credit: Ackerman + Gruber

Plan Your Parke County Getaway

The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival runs October 14–23 this year. Two days are ideal to maximize time, and you'll find fewer crowds on weekdays. Make the most of your visit with these trip-planning ideas.

Reserve a Room

Up to 2 million people come to the festival each year, so lodgings (mostly small B&Bs) book up fast. The Homestead, in an 1829 house in Montezuma, is cute, comfortable and bookable on Airbnb. Another option is the Turkey Run Inn at Turkey Run State Park.

Hike at Turkey Run State Park

Sandstone cliffs loom above 14 miles of trails at Turkey Run State Park. For a fun challenge, Trail 3 traces a riverbed (wear shoes you don't mind getting wet!) and has several ladders to climb in and out of the canyon.

Recharge

Near Turkey Run, Up the Creek Boat-ique smells like coconut sunscreen and looks like a Key West beach bar. Hit this open-air convenience store-cafe to fuel up (your car) and fill up (your belly) with quesadillas and margs.

Eat and Drink