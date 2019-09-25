18 New Reasons to Visit Columbus, Indiana
Columbus, Indiana, just added a collection of interactive temporary art installations to the city known for its architecture.
A Scoop of Americana in Columbus, Indiana
Zaharakos, an ice cream parlor in Columbus, Indiana, is serving up a scoop of Americana (and some pretty delicious food).
Overnight Getaway to Columbus, Indiana
If learning about architecture (and staying in gorgeous hotels) sounds like a perfect getaway, then Columbus stands ready to wow you. The town is filled with more than 70 buildings created by famed architects, including Eliel and Eero Saarinen. Excellent restaurants and shops round out a weekend.
Top Things to Do in Columbus, Indiana
One of America’s best displays of architecture waits in Columbus, where the downtown mixes 20th-century masterpieces with 19th-century structures.