20 Top Things to Do in Indiana

Sports and speedways long have been associated with Indiana, but other sides of the Hoosier State add appealing dimension.

Indianapolis has reinvented itself with pretty green spaces and cutting-edge museums, while striking landscapes survive beyond the state's patchwork of farms—hulking sand dunes along Lake Michigan and pristine wilderness in the southern reaches (such as Brown County State Park, pictured).

Click ahead to find out about 20 of our favorite experiences in Indiana, from sampling the country life in northern Indiana's Amish country to treasure-hunting along Antique Alley east of Indy.