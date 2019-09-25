Indiana

Rev up your motor in bustling Indy or wind down in bucolic Brown County. No matter what your speed, Indiana has a destination to match. Explore Indianapolis, the Indiana Dunes, Brown County, Nashville, Amish Country, Santa Claus, Bloomington and more.

Most Recent

Indiana Exhibit Shows Off Glenn Close Costumes

Red fur coats, period ball gowns, a leather jacket—an Indiana exhibit displays actor Glenn Close’s most iconic costumes.
Can You Dig This? The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Is a Paleontology Leader

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis may be the most surprising major player in the paleontology world.
Insider Guide to Indianapolis' Windsor Park Neighborhood

In the shells of old factories, an Indianapolis neighborhood is manufacturing something altogether new—buzz.
Take a Virtual Walk-Through of THE LUME's van Gogh Exhibit

Opening this summer, THE LUME Indianapolis transforms Vincent van Gogh's paintings into an immersive digital world.
10 Ways to Celebrate March Madness in Indianapolis

For the first time in basketball history, the entire NCAA March Madness tournament will be hosted in one place. Here are 10 ways to celebrate, even if you won’t be attending a game.
9 Ways to Enjoy the Holidays in Indianapolis

Even in a pandemic year, you’ll find plenty of holiday experiences in the Indianapolis area. Check out walk-through and drive-through holiday lights displays, an online Christmas tree exhibit, a model train wonderland and more.
Trip Guides

Top Things to Do in Indianapolis

Sports are a big deal in the capital city—consider the Indy 500, the Colts, the Pacers, the Fever and the NCAA Hall of Champions. But explore cultural destinations, too, including art, history and children’s museums. Check out our guide for what to see, where to eat and where to stay in Indianapolis.
Top Things to Do in Brown County, Indiana

One hour from downtown Indianapolis, Brown County continues to captivate visitors more than a century after artists first fell under the spell of its natural beauty. Check out our recommendations for what to do, where to eat and where to stay.
