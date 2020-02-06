What to See Along I-70 from Vandalia to Marshall, Illinois
What to Do
The I-70 corridor in central Illinois includes Marshall. Just south of Marshall, Lincoln Trail State Park offers boating, camping, fishing and hiking on 1,023 acres. The area is named after the trail Abraham Lincoln's family followed from Indiana to Illinois in 1831.
In Greenup, the Jackson Truss Covered Bridge (a vintage-look replica) spans the Embarras River. Other area attractions include Cameo Vineyards and Greenup Depot.
Effingham, near the junction of I-70 and I-57, straddled two major rail lines for decades. Today, the historic passenger line City of New Orleans still passes through town daily. Peek at a 1963 Chevy Corvette Z06 and other rare cars at My Garage Museum, and snap a photo in front of a 1910 gas station that was restored on-site.
The Little Theatre On The Square in Sullivan has been bringing Broadway to Central Illinois for more than 60 years.
Vandalia, on the Kaskaskia River, served as capital of Illinois from 1820 to 1839. Lincoln began his political career at the Vandalia State House, the oldest Illinois capitol building still standing (There have been six.) Guided or self-guided tours are available.
Watch flames shoot out from the giant Kaskaskia Dragon. Just insert a token (sold at local businesses) to watch the metal monster unleash its fury.
Where to Eat
Even with GPS, it's hard to find the Moonshine Store near Martinsville, but a Moonburger is worth the effort. The grill closes at 12:30 p.m. sharp.
Fill up on craft beer and a Flaming Goat Burger, Drunkin Pig sandwich or Effin' Tasty Steak Bites at Gabby Goat American Pub and Grill in Effingham.
Sample Embarras Blush (named for the nearby river) or National Road Red at Cameo Vineyards in Greenup. They crush 35 tons of Illinois grapes yearly.
Where to Stay
For an outdoor-oriented stay, rent a close-to-water cabin at Anthony Acres Resort in Effingham, where the focus is on relaxation on Lake Sara.