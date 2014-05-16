Top Things to Do in Peoria, Illinois
What to do
Caterpillar Visitors Center Take a virtual ride inside a giant mining truck and test your driving skills on a simulator. caterpillar.com
Contemporary Art Center of Peoria Live at the Five Spot, held on Friday nights, features live music and a chance to see the center's three fine art galleries. peoriacac.org
Grandview Drive Wind past historic homes on the way to bluff-top overlooks of the Illinois River Valley. peoriaparks.org
I Know You Like a Book This bookshop in Peoria Heights' charming business district is a must for its well-stocked regional section and wine bar, where they hold occasional signings, book club meetings and other gatherings. I Know You Like a Book on Facebook
Murray-Baker Bridge The narrow, cantilevered bridge carries Interstate-74 across the wide Illinois River to link Peoria and East Peoria. Its swooping shoulders, intricate metalwork and dazzling light display draw scores of photographers each year. peoria.org
Peoria Riverfront Museum Part science center, part history museum, part art gallery, the museum mashes hands-on science with history lessons and art for a kid-friendly stop. peoriariverfrontmuseum.org
Peoria Zoo An African exhibit almost doubled the size of this classic small zoo. Get eye to eye with a giraffe on the elevated walkway surrounding the circular exhibition. Stand inches from a lion playfully pawing the glass, and look for rhinos, zebras and antelopes wandering across the area. peoriazoo.org
Wildlife Prairie Park Near Peoria, this 2,000-acre zoological park gets visitors within hear-'em-breathing distance of cougars, black bears, wolves, foxes and bison. wildlifeprairiepark.org
Where to eat
Agatucci's Pizza Thin-crust pie served in a casual tavern atmosphere has a loyal Peoria following. agatuccis.com
The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern House-smoked meats are served in a renovated train depot. blueduckbarbecue.com
Jim's Steakhouse In downtown, it promises friendly service, a date-night atmosphere and good steaks. A violinist playing in one of the dining rooms adds a luxurious tone. jimssteakhouse.net
Kelleher's Satisfy cravings for comfort food with homemade Irish stew and cheesecake at this contemporary-feeling pub along the riverfront. The old-fashioned bar serves a huge selection of beers, some in towering glasses. kellehersirishpub.com
Rhythm Kitchen Music Cafe Keep the tunes going during dinner with live music on weekends. Rhythm Kitchen Music Cafe on Facebook
Where to stay
Mark Twain Hotel A lovely 111-room boutique hotel provides a comfy stay and serves made-to-order omelets for breakfast. marktwainhotel.com
More information visit peoria.org