Contemporary Art Center of Peoria Live at the Five Spot, held on Friday nights, features live music and a chance to see the center's three fine art galleries. peoriacac.org

Grandview Drive Wind past historic homes on the way to bluff-top overlooks of the Illinois River Valley. peoriaparks.org

I Know You Like a Book This bookshop in Peoria Heights' charming business district is a must for its well-stocked regional section and wine bar, where they hold occasional signings, book club meetings and other gatherings. I Know You Like a Book on Facebook

Murray-Baker Bridge The narrow, cantilevered bridge carries Interstate-74 across the wide Illinois River to link Peoria and East Peoria. Its swooping shoulders, intricate metalwork and dazzling light display draw scores of photographers each year. peoria.org

Peoria Zoo An African exhibit almost doubled the size of this classic small zoo. Get eye to eye with a giraffe on the elevated walkway surrounding the circular exhibition. Stand inches from a lion playfully pawing the glass, and look for rhinos, zebras and antelopes wandering across the area. peoriazoo.org