Top Things to Do in Galesburg, Illinois

What to do

Carl Sandburg State Historic Site Not far from the historical district, this site celebrates the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet by preserving the cottage where he was born in 1878. sandburg.org

Discovery Depot The children's museum features a Village exhibit where visitors can role-play as well as a giant Lite-Bright and an air maze. discoverydepot.org

Galesburg Railroad Museum Explore railroading history through donated artifacts, memorabilia and retired train cars. galesburgrailroadmuseum.org

Lake Storey Recreational Area Visitors can rent a pedal boat, rowboat or canoe, or take advantage of the on-land amenities such as bike trails, tennis courts and horseshoe courts.

Seminary Street Historic District Located just west of I-74, Seminary Street preserves brick-paved streets, great restaurants and cool shops in former boarding houses. seminarystreet.com

Seminary Street. Seminary Street.

Where to eat

Baked Try one of their specialty pizzas-like Uncle Punks, Pheasant Run, or Beef and Blue-or create your own.

Landmark Cafe and Creperie Locals go for spinach bisque soup, chicken pot pie and (what else?) the crepes.

Packinghouse Dining Company Find homestyle fare featuring fresh meat, seafood and produce in a former meatpacking shop.