This city of 250,000 (125 miles northeast of Indianapolis) impresses with attractions including the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and Parkview Field.

Top Things to Do in Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to do

Promenade Park The recently added $20 million attraction capitalizes on the city's downtown riverfront with a playground, amphitheater and options for recreation on land and water. visitfortwayne.com

Cherry Hill Golf Course Sunny skies call for a round at this course known for its gardens and manicured fairways. cherryhillgc.com

DeBrand Fine Chocolates Take a sweet behind-the-scenes tour, then get a sugar fix from teh cafe serving hot chocolate and homemade gelato. debrand.com

DeBrand Photo courtesy of DeBrand.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo Kids (and adults) love exploring African, Australian and Indonesian habitats. kidszoo.org

Fort Wayne Museum of Art For a dash of culture, head to the 11 galleries of American paintings and sculptures. fwmoa.org

Fort Wayne Outfitters & Bike Depot Get going around town on bikes or down the St. Mary's River with kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards. fwoutfitters.com

Parkview Field Details like versions of Wrigley Field's rooftop seating and Camden Yards' warehouse neighbors make the it a major story in the minor leagues. The High A Tincaps' ballpark, which opened in 2009, has been a catalyst for downtown revitalization. parkviewfield.com

Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale Each spring, some 60,000 loyal shoppers wait in line to snag bargains on signature cotton bags in the company's hometown. Expected to resume in 2023. verabradley.com

Where to eat

Cindy's Diner Try the signature dish, The Garbage (eggs scrambled with potatoes and veggies) at this classic downtown spot. Cindy's Diner on Facebook

Cork 'N Cleaver Perfectly cooked steaks and exceptional service make for a great date night. Leave room for the mud pie. corkncleaveronline.com

The Oyster Bar Attentive servers bring out seriously fresh seafood, steaks and cocktails in an old-school setting. fwoysterbar.com

Tolon Chef Matthew Nolot rolls out small-plate dinners; the deviled eggs with Sriracha and miso paste won us over. tolonrestaurant.com

Tolon Tolon

Where to stay

Hilton Fort Wayne at the Grand Wayne Convention Center The Hilton puts you close to downtown attractions like the gardens of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory. hilton.com/en/hotels