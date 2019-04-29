Top Stops in Oak Park, Illinois
Frank Lloyd Wright started his career in Oak Park-he bought a home there in 1889, when he was 22-and his Prairie-style gems in the area draw architecture buffs from around the world. Round out your stay with history stops, outdoor adventure, art displays and foodie finds.
Do
Brookfield Zoo
Feed a giraffe, pet a penguin and watch dolphins dive at the zoo, home to more than 3,500 animals. The Hamill Family Play Zoo keeps little ones entertained; older kids will enjoy Backstage Adventures with zookeepers. czs.org/brookfield
Cernan Earth and Space Center
Apollo astronaut Gene Cernan's space suit, replica spacecraft and planetarium shows star on the campus of Triton College in River Grove. triton.edu/cernan
Ernest Hemingway Birthplace Home Museum
Tour the Queen Anne home where Pulitzer and Novel Prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway was born and spent his first six years. hemingwaybirthplace.com
Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District
Prairie-style gems fill the district, best explored by foot or bicycle (bike tours include Pedal Oak Park). flwright.org, cal.flwright.org/tours/pedaloakpark
Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio
Wright spent the first 20 (and most prolific) years of his career, from 1889 to 1909, in Oak Park. Guided tours are offered daily. cal.flwright.org/tours/homeandstudio
Frederick Law Olmsted Society's Historic Walking Tours
One of Oak Park's neighbors, Riverside, was an early planned community by Frederick Law Olmsted, America's greatest landscape architect (perhaps best known for New York City's Central Park). Two-hour walking tours inform cover either the north or south side of the area. olmstedsociety.org
Galloping Ghost Arcade
The Brookfield spot says it's the largest video arcade in the world. Pay $20 at the door and play up to 700 classics, no quarters or tokens needed. gallopingghostarcade.com
Go Ape Adventures
A three-hour trek through the forest in Western Springs includes ziplines, swings and rope ladders. goape.com
Hal Tyrrell Trailside Museum of Natural History
An 1870s Victorian mansion in the woods near the Des Plaines River provides a scenic setting to learn about nature. See displays on wildlife and habitats and explore wildflower gardens, nature trails and a pond. fpdcc.com
Oak Park Conservatory
Citrus trees, scented geraniums and tropical palms are among the 2,000-plus plants at the free conservatory, which includes a Mediterranean room, tropical room and desert room. pdop.org
Oak Park Festival Theatre
Pack a picnic and head to Austin Gardens to catch an open-air performance at this summer favorite. Expect the likes of Shakespeare, Oscar Wilde and Tennessee Williams. oakparkfestival.com
Oak Park River Forest Museum
The renovated 1898 Oak Park firehouse shows changing exhibits on the region's history. oprfmuseum.org
Pleasant Home
One of the earliest examples of Prairie School architecture, the home was designed in 1897 by George W. Maher. Now a museum, it's open for tours and offers educational, cultural and community programs. pleasanthome.org
Unity Temple
Take guided or self-guided tours of the Oak Park temple, considered the greatest public building of Wright's Prairie period. flwright.org
Wonder Works
The Oak Park children's museum is loaded with six multisensory, interactive exhibits like Lights, Camera, Action and Build It! wonder-works.org
Eat and Drink
Delia's Kitchen
Breakfast classics, including Benedicts and brioche French toast, delight all day. deliaskitchen.net
Hemmingway's Bistro
Try classic French dishes like Mussels á la Marinière and Grilled Steak Frites made with fresh Midwest flavors. hemmingwaysbistro.com
Hala Kahiki Tiki Bar and Lounge
Polynesian décor and more than 130 tropical drinks star at this River Grove institution. chicagotikibar.com
Irish Times Pub and Restaurant
Get your Irish on in Brookfield with shepherd's pie, corned beef and cabbage, and a bevy of beers. irishtimespub.com
Kinslagher Brewing Company
Oak Park's first brewery offers beers like chestnut red Chicago Common and the pale Prohibition Pilsner. kinslahger.com
Johnnie's Beef
The no-frills, cash-only spot in Elmwood Park serves Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Johnnie's Beef on Facebook
Maya Del Sol
Pair wild mushroom tostadas with handcrafted margaritas and habanero-spiked cocktails on the lively patio. mayadelsol.com
Stay
The Carleton of Oak Park
Rooms and suites at the 1928 hotel have elegant furnishings and a boutique vibe. carletonhotel.com
Harvey House Bed and Breakfast
Guests can choose from five suites with amenities such as stained glass windows, marble bathrooms and fireplaces. harveyhousebb.com
For more information: visitoakpark.com