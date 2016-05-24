Top Free Things To Do In Illinois

Sites that put Abraham Lincoln's life and presidency into perspective are all within a few miles of each other.

Old State Capitol Take a 30-minute guided tour of the building where Lincoln served in the Illinois Legislature, gave his famous "House Divided" speech in 1858 and where his body lay in state following his assassination in 1865. illinois.gov

Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site (pictured) On self-guided tours, docents can answer questions about the lives, deaths and burials of Lincoln and his family (all but son Robert were laid to rest here). Pay tribute at Lincoln's final resting place, a 117-foot brick tomb sheathed with Quincy granite. lincolntomb.org

Lincoln Home National Historic Site Tour the only home Abraham Lincoln ever owned. Lincoln and his wife, Mary, lived in this Greek Revival-style house from 1844 to 1861; the decor captures 1860s style. Tickets are required; pick them up for free at the nearby Lincoln Home Visitor Center. nps.gov

Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site Visit a reconstruction of the town Lincoln lived in for six years (near Petersburg, 20 miles northwest of Springfield). Interpreters chronicle frontier life, and self-guided tours weave through a tavern, store, one-room school and timbered houses. lincolnsnewsalem.com