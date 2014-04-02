Two-Day Getaway to Rockford

Along the banks of the Rock River, Rockford (90 miles west of Chicago) packs in first-rate cultural attractions and a budding local-food movement.

Day 1

It was Rockford's Swedish heritage that initially put the town on the map, and a handful of destinations continue to celebrate that history.

The Erlander Museum, an 1871 mansion built by immigrants, showcases traditional Swedish woodwork, furniture and decor.

For lunch, Stockholm Inn serves kroppkakor (potato dumplings filled with onions and pork) and Swedish pancakes.

The Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum preserves three founding families' diaries, furniture and artwork in a chalet-style home.

Day 2

East State Street. Rockford, Illinois. Scenic E. State Street near Rock River in Rockford, Illinois.

Sculptures and exotic flowers fill Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens' glass houses, and a gorgeous mural depicts history along Rock River.

Peace and quiet infuse Anderson Japanese Gardens, where sculpted rock gardens and a 6th-century teahouse re-create traditional Japanese gardens.