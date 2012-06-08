Top Things to Do in Rockford, Illinois
What to do
Anderson Japanese Gardens Twelve acres of gardens offer a tranquil space for walking and reflection. andersongardens.org
Burpee Museum of Natural History Check out exhibits such as Jane: Diary of a Dinosaur, exploring the discovery and the restoration of a juvenile T.rex staffers unearthed in Montana. burpee.org
Discovery Center Museum Kids can touch a tornado or learn how pulleys work. discoverycentermuseum.org
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden A glass visitors center is the gateway to 155 acres of gardens, a labyrinth, a butterfly garden and mature woodlands laced with walking paths. klehm.org
Laurent House Tour the only wheelchair-accessible home Frank Lloyd Wright designed (for a WWII vet). laurenthouse.com
Midway Village Museum Twenty-six historical buildings filled with artifacts take visitors back in time to a farm town of the late 1800s and early 1900s. midwayvillage.com
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens Exotic plants, sculptures and a mural depicting town history fill this conservatory in Sinnissippi Park. nicholasconservatory.com
Rockford Art Museum The collection emphasizes regional artists at the location in the Riverfront Museum Park. rockfordartmuseum.org
Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens A time capsule of Rockford history, the 1865 Swiss chalet-style home preserves furnishings, diaries and collections. tinkercottage.com
Where to eat
Abreo Restaurant Dine small-plates-style in an upscale setting. abreorockford.com
Carlyle Brewing Company A European-style alehouse features pub grub and 10-plus house beers. carlylebrewing.com
Josef-Barbados Restaurant and Oyster Bar An all-white dining room showcases an international art collection, including a piece by Salvador Dali. josefs.us
Mary's Market Made-with-care goodness shines in every cookie, pie and bread loaf at this favorite for hearty sandwiches, soups and sweets in Edgebrook. marysmarket.com
Octane InterLounge The owners' album collection gives this funky downtown hot spot a cool vibe; try the homemade soups and vegetarian fare. Octane on Facebook
Stockholm Inn Don't miss the Swedish pancakes. stockholminn.com
Where to stay
Riverview Inn and Suites Overlooking the Rock River, this hotel resembles an old hunting lodge-the type of place Teddy Roosevelt might have stayed. choicehotels.com
For information visit gorockford.com