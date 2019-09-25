Two-Day Getaway to Rockford
Along the banks of the Rock River, Rockford (90 miles west of Chicago) packs in first-rate cultural attractions and a budding local-food movement.
Getaway to Rockford, Illinois
Illinois' third-largest city spent years watching travelers whiz by on Interstate-90 on their way east to Chicago. Now, thanks to a revitalized downtown, an emerging foodie scene, new cultural attractions and beautiful public gardens, word is getting out: You'd be crazy not to stop.
Top Things to Do in Rockford, Illinois
Just 90 minutes northwest of Chicago, Rockford is reinventing itself as a weekend-worthy destination, with attractions such as the Anderson Japanese Gardens, Discovery Center Museum and Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens.